ROCKFORD—Winnebago County Animal Services will be teaming up with NBC Owned Television Stations and Telemundo for the Clear the Shelters event, a nationwide pet adoption event on Fridayand Saturda.
Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS) will waive adoption fees for cats and dogs (6 months and older) at the 4517 N. Main St. facility only on Friday and Saturday. Pre-select adoptions will not be included in this two-day event.
All adoptions include a free wellness exam, spay or neuter, microchip, vaccinations including a one-year rabies shot, flea and tick preventative, and more. Winnebago County residents also receive a one-year rabies registration tag. In order to adopt, visitors must have an approved adoption application by WCAS and present a state-issued photo ID.
Adopters with a Pre-Approved Card will have the first option to enter the building and will line up in a separate line. Adopters are encouraged to have their application pre-approved and pick up their card prior to the event.
“Every adoption makes room for us to help another pet in need,” says Adoption & Volunteer Program Coordinator, Amber Pinnon “We hope to have a successful Clear the Shelter event so that our wonderful pets will find the loving homes they are so deserving of.”
The fee-waived adoptions for this event are sponsored by the Winnebago County Animal Services Auxiliary (WCASA). The WCASA is a not-for-profit group of animal concerned citizens who work towards making a difference for the animals while under the care of WCAS.
To ensure the health and safety of volunteers, staff, and those visiting the shelter, WCAS requires that every person wear a face mask and maintain social distancing while at the facility.
To help Winnebago County Animal Services save more lives, adopt a companion animal, view hours of adoption, or to volunteer, please visit their website at www.WinnebagoAnimals.org or call 815-319-4100.