FREEPORT, Ill. — Former Beloit Fire Department Chief Brad Liggett passed away over the weekend, according to a news release from the City of Freeport.
Liggett, 55, died “suddenly” on Saturday. He had served as the Freeport Fire Department since July of 2019. No other details regarding his passing have been released as of Sunday.
“The City sends its sincere condolences to Chief Liggett’s wife, family and friends and the City of Beloit Fire Department,” said Freeport Communications Director Kevyn Sutter.
In a response to questions regarding Liggett's passing, Sutter declined to comment on Sunday afternoon.
Prior to working in Freeport, Liggett spent over three decades in the Beloit Fire Department having held multiple ranks, progressing from firefighter in 1991 to being named fire chief in 2003.
Current Beloit Fire Chief Daniel Pease said Liggett was always a "valued member" at the Beloit Fire Department.
"He served the Beloit community with great pride. Please keep the Freeport and Beloit Fire Departments in your prayers as we all mourn this loss," Pease said.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said Liggett always "had a heart for his family, the people he served, whether it was in Beloit or Freeport, and everyone who touched his life."
"On behalf of the City of Beloit and the Beloit City Council, we send our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones," Luther said.
A native to Rock Falls, Illinois, Liggett graduated from Rock Falls Township High School and attended Beloit College before serving in the U.S. Navy Reserve as a hospital corpsman for four years. He later continuing his education at Blackhawk Technical College and Upper Iowa University.
In Beloit, Liggett worked as assistant EMS coordinator at Beloit Memorial Hospital and representing the Beloit Fire Department in various capacities with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigations and the Wisconsin Statewide Information Center.
In December of 2021, Liggett was elected as First Vice President of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association.
According to the City of Freeport, funeral arrangements will be made available through Daley Murphy Wisch in Beloit.