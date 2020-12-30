ROCKFORD—Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful once again will be providing drop-off areas for those who want to recycle their natural Christmas trees.
Residents are asked to remove all wire, ornaments, tree stands and plastic bags before dropping off their trees. No wreaths or flocked trees will be accepted.
The trees will be put through wood chippers to create pine mulch. The mulch is available to people to use for landscaping purposes.
Drop-off areas for trees include:
Roscoe
- Valley View Farm, 6440 Belvidere Road.
Rockton
- Rockton boat ramp parking lot near 830 E. Main St. (across from Hononegah ball field).
Harlem Township
- Schoonmaker Park, 10500 Ventura Blvd., Machesney Park.
Loves Park
- Martin Park, 5600 Park Ridge Road.
Village of Davis
- Davis Village Hall, 104 E. McKimmey.
Cherry Valley
- Baumann Park, South Walnut St. (during daylight hours only).
Rockford
- Sandy Hollow Golf Course, 2670 Sandy Hollow Road, west lot.
- Levings Lake, 1420 Pierpont Ave., east entrance.
- Andrews Park, 800 N. Central Ave.
- Gambino Park, 4421 Pepper Drive, west of North Alpine.
- Alpine Park, 950 S. Alpine Road.
Pecatonica
- Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve, 4550 N. Pecatonica Road.
Since 1988, more than 750,000 trees have been collected and processed into tons of reusable mulch.
For more information, visit the Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful website at www.knib.org.