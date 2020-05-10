ROCKFORD - A Chicago man has been indicted by a grand jury in Winnebago County related to the stabbing of two Walmart employees, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office.
Ocyrus James Oats, 27, was indicted on three counts of aggravated battery.
On April 15, two employees of the Walmart on Walton Street were stabbed by a suspect. A man matching the description later was arrested and taken into custody.
Oats is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court on July 21 to face charges related to the incident.
Aggravated battery is a class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison.
