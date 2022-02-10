CHICAGO—It’s show time and the Chicago Auto Show is once again ready to host auto enthusiasts and casual shoppers alike.
The pandemic and subsequent chip shortage have put new cars in short supply. Dealer showrooms may be nearly empty right now, but Chicago’s McCormick Place is filled with new cars. If you have the urge to look and maybe kick a few tires the Chicago Auto Show is waiting for you.
For 2022 the Chicago Auto Show returns to its traditional February time slot, but cars will be packed in a little more tightly as only the south hall of McCormick Place will be open. Still, most manufacturers have returned and have vehicles on display.
Despite the smaller floor space, indoor ride-along events are still on the menu. Camp Jeep, a popular show feature for nearly 20 years, is back but has been tweaked a bit. “Jeep Mountain” is said to be 10 feet taller with a steeper climb.
Both Toyota and Ram will be showing off the capabilities of their trucks while Ford’s “Built Wild” and “Built to Electrify” displays will highlight the company’s advancements in off-road and electric vehicles.
New this year is the indoor Electric Vehicle Track offering rides in electric vehicles from BMW and Kia. Visitors can also get behind the wheel for outdoor test drives offered by Kia, Subaru and Ford. The Subaru Ascent, Kia Telluride and the all-electric Kia EV6 are among the models you can drive.
Pandemic protocols remain in effect during the Chicago Auto Show. Attendees are required to wear masks covering both mouth and nose at all times. Proof of vaccination is not required for entrance to the show floor, however entrance to food and beverage areas will require proof of vaccination and photo ID. Outside food and beverages are not permitted. Consult the Chicago Auto Show web site for the latest information.
New Models to Look For:
Toyota bZ4X
Toyota has been a leader in hybrid vehicles for years, but was slow in getting into fully electric cars. That changes with its new bZ4X.
Though awkwardly named, the bZ4X follows a familiar path for electric vehicles. Like the Tesla Model Y, the Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Volkswagen ID.4, the bZ4X is a compact, four-door crossover.
Developed jointly with Subaru, the bZ4X is based on a new platform that will be shared with future electric vehicles from both Toyota and Subaru. The car features a long wheelbase with short overhangs front and rear to maximize interior room.
The bZ4X will be available in either front- or all-wheel-drive and should have a range of about 250 miles. Horsepower rating is expected to be between 200 and 215 depending the drivetrain. It should go on sale later this year.
Ford Maverick
The Maverick name returns to Ford showrooms, this time as an inexpensive, compact pickup truck.
Based on the same platform as the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport, the Maverick offers four doors, a five passenger interior and a particularly low price. Starting at just under $20,000—before a whopping $1495 destination charge—it is one of the least expensive new vehicles on the market.
The Maverick’s standard powertrain is a hybrid system driving the front wheels. The EPA rates it at 42 miles per gallon in the city, 33 on the highway and 37 combined.
In addition to the base hybrid system, the Maverick can be ordered with an optional 2.0-liter Ecoboost engine rated at 250 horsepower paired with a standard 8-speed automatic transmission. The EPA rates this engine at 23 city, 30 highway and 26 combined. Optional all-wheel-drive drops those numbers by 1mpg.
Wagoneer
A revered name from the past is revived with the introduction of the new Wagoneer. Just don’t call this a Jeep as parent company Stellantis is positioning the Wagoneer as its own brand.
Like the 1963 original, the new Wagoneer is designed to be a rugged, go anywhere off-road vehicle. Unlike the original, the new Wagoneer is also designed to be a luxurious alternative to similar models from Cadillac and Lincoln.
Wagoneers are powered by a 5.7-liter V8 with eTorque, the brand’s name for its mild hybrid system. The eTorque system adds an electric motor and a 48 volt battery pack to the vehicle’s drive system to provide additional power for towing or for heavy loads.
Wagoneers can be ordered with one of three different four-wheel-drive systems. All models come with a rear load leveling system and can be equipped with an optional air suspension system. Its three rows of seats can be configured for either seven or eight passengers.
The Grand Wagoneer shares the Wagoneer’s body and basic interior layout but little else. A 6.4-liter, 470 horsepower V8 is standard as is four-wheel-drive. Also standard are luxurious interiors swathed in rich leather and real walnut trim. Fuel economy is not a major selling point.
Pricing of the Wagoneer starts around $60,000 and can be optioned into the $90,000 range. Grand Wagoneers are priced from $88,000 to well over $100,000.
Chevrolet Silverado EV
Even in a future that seems to be going all electric, full size pickup trucks will continue to be an important and profitable segment for Chevrolet. The 2023 Silverado EV will be Chevrolet’s first effort at an electric pickup and should provide serious competition for Ford’s electric F-150 Lightning.
The Silverado EV is all new from the ground up but still bears a passing resemblance to its gasoline stable mate. It will also share some of its handy features like the multi-function tailgate.
Higher trim versions will have a 200-kilowatt-hour battery pack offering an estimated range of up to 400 miles. Lower trims will have a 167-kilowatt-hour battery good for an estimated 300 miles of range. When first launched, all Silverado EVs will be all-wheel-drive with separate electric motors powering front and rear wheels. Cargo and towing capacities will be slightly less than gasoline versions.
Retail versions will start around $40,000 and can run to over $100,000 for high-end trim. The Silverado EV is expected to be introduced in the second quarter 2023 as a 2024 model.
If You Go
The Chicago Auto Show opens Saturday Feb. 12 and runs through Monday Feb. 21. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. February 12—20 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on February 21.
Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors age 62 or over, and $10 for children 4—12. Children 3 and younger are free when accompanied by a paying adult. It is suggested attendees purchase tickets in advance but ticket booths will be available during the show.
Masks are required for all attendees age 2 and over. Proof of vaccination is not required for admission to the show floor but is required for entrance into food service areas.