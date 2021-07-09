CHICAGO — The Chicago Auto Show had a successful run in 2020. It was the only major auto show that did.
The 10 day show ended a few short weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping the country. Other major shows were forced to cancel and are only now making plans for returning.
Though this year’s Chicago’s show didn’t happen in February, it is going to happen but will be very different from years past. It will be at McCormick Place and will have cars on display but little else remains the same.
First, the show runs for five days, July 15 through 19, instead of 10 days in February. Rather than filling the one million square feet of space in the North and South buildings of McCormick Place the 2021 event will be mounted in half that space in the West building.
Holding it in July brings something new to the show—outdoor events. The section of Indiana Avenue outside the venue will be closed to traffic to allow drive and ride along events in manufacturers’ vehicles and a party in the evenings.
And for this year only it will be called the Chicago Auto Show 2021 Special Edition.
One of the most popular exhibits will return, the indoor Camp Jeep test track. The display takes attendees around a short course showing off the off-road prowess of Jeep vehicles. It takes riders up a steep hill and over a number of challenging obstacles simulating rough terrain. Ram trucks will offer a similar indoor track nearby.
Outdoor drives along Indiana Avenue will be offered by several manufacturers. Various models from Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Ford and others will be available for test drives. Ford even plans to let attendees take the wheel of its new all-electric Mustang Mach-E.
Ford will also have outdoor displays highlighting some of its newest vehicles. Look for special displays of the new Bronco and Bronco Sport as well as its new electric vehicles, the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lighting pickup and E-Transit commercial van.
After 6 p.m. outdoor test drives end and Indiana Avenue will turn into Street Fest with food trucks, local beverages and live music until 10 p.m. Street Fest takes place on Thursday through Sunday of the auto show.
Some new models
The Kia EV6 is a electric crossover with seating for five and up to 300 miles of range. Taking advantage of the electric motor’s generous torque, the EV6 can go from zero to 60 in about 5.2 seconds. Within its futuristic styling is generous space for passengers and cargo plus state of the art instrumentation and infotainment. Estimated base price is around $40,000 and it will be coming to dealers in early 2022.
Another electric crossover, the Nissan Ariya also boasts up to 300 miles of range (with its optional 87-kWh battery pack) and also is expected to cost around $40,000 in base trim. It sports an interior that is roomy, nicely finished and packed with the latest electronic features. It too should be available in early 2022.
Gasoline powered cars aren’t going away any time soon and there will plenty of new models to view at the show.
Minivans have taken a back seat to SUVs as family haulers but are still a good choice for many families. Kia’s new Carnival minivan replaces its old Sedona model. With its SUV-like styling it should help buyers avoid the soccer-mom stigma. A standard 3.5-liter V6 provides plenty of power (290-horsepower) while delivering respectable fuel economy. The cavernous interior offers seating for 7 or 8 passengers and is particularly luxurious in upper level trim.
Ford’s new Maverick offers the utility of a pickup truck in a compact package. Unique in this segment, the Maverick comes with a standard hybrid powertrain that should deliver up to 40 miles per gallon. A 2.0-liter Ecoboost 4-cylinder is optional. Front-wheel drive is standard with either engine while all-wheel drive is optional on the 2.0-liter Ecoboost. Starting as just $21,490 including destination fee, the Maverick goes on sale this fall.
The Wagoneer returns to the Jeep lineup this summer. Once a rugged truck-like vehicle, the new Wagoneer is aimed squarely at the premium end of the SUV market. Its three rows of seating accommodates 7 to 8 passengers with room left over for their cargo in back. It can tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped. Buyers can choose between rear- or all-wheel drive but only one engine choice—a 5.7-liter V8 with Jeep’s eTorque mild hybrid system mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Pricing starts at $67,995 before options or destination fee.
If you go
The Chicago Auto Show 2021 Special Edition opens Thursday July 15 and runs through Monday July 19. Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 19—18 and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 19.
Tickets must be purchased online. There will be no walk-up ticket booths on site. You can show your ticket on your mobile device or bring a printed copy. To control crowd sizes, tickets are for a specific day and time slot. You may stay as long as you like but it is suggested you arrive within thirty minutes of your time slot.
Admission is $13 for adults, $10 for seniors age 62 or over, and $10 for children 12 and under. Masks are recommended for unvaccinated individuals. Organizers suggest all attendees bring a mask in case it is required by manufacturers for ride or drive events.
For more information and tickets visit www.chicagoautoshow.com.