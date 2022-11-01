ROCKTON- Demolition is nearly complete at the Chemtool plant site in Rockton, over a year after the industrial fire that sent a giant plume of smoke in the are that could be seen miles away and caused nearby residents to evacuate.
On June 14, 2021 it was reported that a scissor lift hit piping in the plant that manufactured lubricants. The accident caused mineral oil to be released and ignite. At the time of the incident, the plant reportedly had 4 million gallons of crude oil stored on the site. The fire continued to burn for nearly a week.
Since the incident Chemtool and the parent company, Lubrizol, have been ordered to clean up the area and dispose of hazardous material.
“It is my understanding the clean up is going well,” said John Peterson, Rockton Village President. “To my knowledge, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA) is regularly on site and is continuing to monitor the cleanup and testing to make sure the air, water, soil and river are all safe.”
Over a year later the burnt remnants of buildings on the site soon will be demolished.
“Demolition of the burned structures is projected to be complete by the end of November. The environmental site investigation is ongoing,” explained Kim Biggs, Public Information Officer at IEPA. “A date for completion of any environmental cleanup needed is unknown at this point.”
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed a lawsuit against Lubrizol on April 25.
The joint lawsuit stemmed from a lawsuit that was initially filed a month after the fire against the parent company, Lubrizol. The lawsuit included allegations of water and air pollution caused by the fire and said the company is liable for damages that the state and country incurred in responding to the incident.
As part of the lawsuit Lubrizol agreed to a preliminary injunction that includes a plan of disposal, demolition and cleanup of the site. IEPA has been overseeing the whole process.
“Work is proceeding in accordance with the Agreed Immediate and Preliminary Injunction Order,” Biggs said. “The Illinois EPA remains focused on ensuring Chemtool is complying with the Agreed Immediate and Preliminary Injunction Order.”
Lubrizol did not respond to requests from the Beloit Daily News for information about the cleanup status on the site or a response to allegations in the lawsuit.
IEPA has been overseeing the area and the disposal of materials.
“Work at the site includes air monitoring for dust, asbestos, and volatile organic compounds; pressure washing of concrete and scrap metal before it leaves the facility; solidification of sludge before transport off-site; and containment of water from rain and pressure washing,” explained Biggs. “Contaminated materials are being disposed of at permitted facilities located outside of Illinois.”