ROCKTON- Demolition is nearly complete at the Chemtool plant site in Rockton, over a year after the industrial fire that sent a giant plume of smoke in the are that could be seen miles away and caused nearby residents to evacuate.

On June 14, 2021 it was reported that a scissor lift hit piping in the plant that manufactured lubricants. The accident caused mineral oil to be released and ignite. At the time of the incident, the plant reportedly had 4 million gallons of crude oil stored on the site. The fire continued to burn for nearly a week.

