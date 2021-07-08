ROCKTON—Lubrizol, the owner of the Chemtool facility in Rockton that was the site of a massive industrial fire on June 14, is looking at options for clean-up of the facility and is trying to help its employees find new jobs.
A news release posted Thursday on the Lubrizol website stated the company has “begun to outline the scope of site clean-up.” The news release said the company will work with the proper state and local organizations on the cleanup.
The news release also stated the company hosted a job fair with 16 employers on July 1 to help Chemtool employees find new jobs.
“We are continuing to provide full support to our employees while we determine our long-term strategy,” the news release stated. “While we continue to offer full pay and benefits to employees, we also understand near-term realities will limit the availability of steady employment at the site. With those realities in mind, we are working to place the site’s employees in new opportunities.”
About 200 people were employed at the Chemtool Rockton site. Lubrizol had announced in June that the company would continue to provide pay and benefits to employees as company officials assess the situation.
The company also announce an initiative that will provide a placement bonus for employees who accept a job outside of Lubrizol “as a thank you for the years of outstanding support and service and encouragement for the path ahead.”
The news release also stated debris removal from area neighborhoods continues to be offered by the Clean Harbors firm.
“To date, we have paid visits to all residents who have requested assistance. We are committed to providing this service as long as it’s needed. This service has helped hundreds,” the news release stated.
The company also said it will continue to reimburse individuals and businesses for expenses tied to the fire.
“Where claimants provide supporting documentation, we have been approving claims in 1-3 days and issuing payments within approximately a week,” the news release stated.
The industrial fire prompted the largest mutual aid response in the 51-year history of the Illinois mutual aid system. Crews worked rotating shifts around the clock to contain the fire, with incident command staff ultimately deciding to let the oil-based products burn off rather than risk runoff into the nearby Rock River.