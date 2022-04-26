ROCKTON – The owners of the Chemtool plant in Rockton, which was destroyed by a fire that lasted several days in June of 2021, is facing a new court order to clean up the site of the lubricant plant.
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced Tuesday a preliminary injunction order in their lawsuit against Chemtool Inc. The order filed in Winnebago County Circuit Court lays the framework for the cleanup of the site.
The court-enforceable order seek to require Chemtool to safely manage remaining contaminants, as well as bring the site into compliance with Illinois’ environmental laws and regulations.
“The order will ensure the cleanup process occurs in accordance with the law and holds Chemtool responsible for investigating the full extent of the environmental damage that has been caused,” Raoul said. “Given the volume of hazardous materials involved in the fire and the amount of debris, it is vital that cleanup and remediation is done in accordance with environmental laws for the health and safety of all Rockton-area residents.”
Raoul’s order addresses the most immediate environmental and health concerns by requiring Chemtool to present and gain approval of a plan to address, identify, store and properly dispose of all remaining chemical products. The order also requires weekly documentation of how waste materials generated by the fire are removed, as well as how daily inspections of the site are conducted. Chemtool must also prepare a schedule for demolition and decontamination of the site and a plan for the investigation of all on- and off-site impacts of the fire, including those to groundwater and private drinking water wells.
The fire broke out on June 14, 2021. Because of smoke and falling debris from the fire, homes and businesses within a 1-mile radius of the fire were evacuated. On June 18, 2021, the evacuation order was lifted. There were about 70 employees of the plant in Rockton. No employees were injured.
Under the cleanup order, Chemtool, which is owned by Lubrizol Corporation, would reimburse Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, Illinois Emergency Management Agency, and Winnebago County for their costs in responding to the fire.
“As the cleanup and investigation of this fire continue, it is paramount that Chemtool is held responsible for the damage that has been caused,” Hanley said. “I continue to be grateful for the work of the Illinois EPA and Attorney General Raoul to ensure this process continues to prioritize the protection of area residents and our environment.”
“These Orders will serve as a detailed roadmap for the long road to recovery for the community of Rockton following the massive explosion that occurred more than ten months ago,” Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim said. “The events of June 14, 2021 have had a lasting impact on area residents and officials and required hundreds of staff-hours for emergency responders and environmental officials. Our staff continues to monitor clean-up efforts at the site and we believe these orders are an important step to bringing closure to this devastating incident.”
On the morning of June 14, a fire broke out and engulfed Chemtool’s Rockton facility, causing several explosions and thick black smoke that could be observed many miles away.
According to Raoul and Hanley’s lawsuit, filed on July 9, 2021, the fire released ash, debris and other contaminants into the air, which landed on buildings, in residents’ yards and throughout the area. Raoul and Hanley allege that firefighting foam used to suppress the fire was found in the Rock River after a pump failure, and that the debris, ash and runoff from the fire and firefighting efforts are waste that was not properly disposed of, which poses environmental hazards. The lawsuit also includes allegations of air and water pollution, creating a water pollution hazard and unauthorized waste disposal. Raoul and Hanley allege that Chemtool is liable for damages and for the costs the state and Winnebago County have incurred in responding to the incident.
Chemtool’s Rockton plant manufactured grease, lubricating oil and fluids, and more than 4 million gallons of crude oil were stored at the facility. The facility is located near residences and the Rock River. Raoul and Hanley allege that the large volume of petroleum product stored in containers that have been compromised by the fire pose a significant threat to land and the Rock River.