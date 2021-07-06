ROCKTON—The Citizens for Chemtool Accountability (CCA) group will have an action-packed week—speaking at local and national public meetings, hosting a potluck and creating maps where debris from the fire was found.
“We have spent the last few weeks developing an organization and laying the groundwork to accomplish our long term goal of holding Chemtool and Lubrizol accountable for this disaster,” said group co-founder and Roscoe Township Trustee Elizabeth Lindquist.
Information on links and registration to all the online events are on the Citizens for Chemtool Accountability Group Facebook page.
In a Tuesday afternoon interview, Lindquist said the CCA Environmental Research Team was planning to announce the Chemtool debris mapping project outside of Rockton Village Hall on Tuesday.
Lindquist said Dan Enderle, a Rockton teacher, has put together a card with a QCR code to help people submit photos of their debris, Lindquist said.
“We are creating a map with links to pictures of debris that was found in various locations to get a better understanding of the extent of the damage and where the debris fell,” Lindquist said.
CCA members were planning to go inside village hall to attend the village board meeting and comment during public comment time. Before and after the meetings, Lindquist said one of the team members was planning to document people’s stories about the fire.
Lindquist said she was hoping the village board would suspend the rules limiting time on public comment to allow citizens time to voice concerns. She said she hopes a town hall meeting is held.
On Thursday at 3 p.m., CCA members will participate in the EPA virtual public listening session on the Risk Management Program Rule. The EPA is considering new rules that would help prevent chemical disasters and protect people living near high risk industrial facilities.
“The EPA is holding a series of listening sessions on creating new rules so that these types of disasters don’t happen to begin with. It’s a national thing, and the hope is that CCA folks will attend and try to give testimony,” Lindquist said.
On Friday from 6—8 p.m. the CCA Neighbors Helping Neighbors Pot Luck Dinner will be held at Rockton Township Civic Center, 302 W. Main St., Rockton.
“Anyone’s welcome and you don’t have to bring a dish to pass,” Lindquist said. “It’s for anybody who wants to come and meet other people who are dealing with the same kind of things they are dealing with and meet over a meal.”
On Saturday from 9—10:30 a.m. there will be an online meeting with Rouen Respire, a group whose members live in Rouen, France where there was a Lubrizol fire two years ago. CCA members and those with Rouen Respite will share their stories and hold a question-and-answer session. Translation will be available.