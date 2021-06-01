ROCKFORD—Former Illinois Republican State Rep. John Cabello says he plans to run for a newly-drawn legislative district as Illinois moves closer to having new political districting lines redrawn.
Cabello said Tuesday he will represent the newly-formed 89th district that includes a large portion of Loves Park and Belvidere, Illinois. In his announcement, Cabello pledged to fight to be a voice for all in the area.
“In my years in the legislature I have never shied away from speaking my mind and representing the interests of my constituents over those of the special interests. The party in power has pushed spending and tax increases, a social issue agenda that alienates many Illinois citizens, and they have weakened law enforcement and public safety across the state,” Cabello said.
Cabello lost election as an incumbent of the 68th Illinois House District to Democrat Rep. Dave Vella in November of 2020.
The fight over redistricting came to a head last week when Illinois Democrats revised initial draft maps in part to accommodate Republican concerns. The maps have not yet been finalized by Gov. J.B. Pritzker following a vote by lawmakers on Friday.