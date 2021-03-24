MACHESNEY PARK - The 2-year-old boy who fell into the Rock River on Monday passed away Wednesday, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.
The boy fell into the Rock River near the 300 block of Northway Park Road at about 11:40 a.m. The sheriff's office and other agencies responded. A diver from the North Park Fire Department found the boy and pulled him from the water. The boy was taken to a hospital in Rockford but he later was taken to American Family Children's Hospital at UW-Madison where he passed away.
The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation.