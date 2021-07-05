GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill.—A man died in an apparent fireworks related accident Sunday, according to a post on the Boone County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.
Boone County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 9:15 p.m. to Garden Prairie for a report of a fireworks injury. A man in his mid-30s had sustained fatal injuries while igniting fireworks, according to the post.
Boone County District 2 Fire and OSF Lifeline Ambulance also responded to the scene.
The man was declared deceased on the scene. The sheriff’s department and the Boone County Coroner’s Office are continuing the investigation of the incident.