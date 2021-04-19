ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department has released body-worn camera footage that shows the deputy-involved fatal shooting from April 10 in unincorporated Winnebago County.
The video was released by the department in response to last weekend’s protests regarding two law enforcement-involved shootings—one involving the deputy and another involving a Rockford Police Department officer.
The video depicts the events of April 10 that led to the use of lethal force by the deputy.
At around 11:30 a.m. on April 10, a deputy responded to a call from a victim who said a man, identified as Faustin Guetigo, had hit her.
After meeting with the victim, deputies attempted to located Guetigo at a home in the 2100 block of Bellwort Drive.
County law enforcement later responded at around 5:45 p.m. to the home in response to another domestic violence situation.
When a deputy made contact with Guetigo, the suspect resisted and fled into the residence.
Deputies obtained a key and entered the residence with one deputy drawing a taser and another, identified as Sgt. Joseph Broullard, drawing his firearm from his holster.
When Broullard opened the basement door, Guetigo was observed at the bottom of the stairs holding a metal pipe. The deputy yelled at Guetigo to drop the weapon multiple times before Guetigo advanced up the stairs.
Broullard fired his service weapon multiple times, but Guetigo made it to the top of the stairs and struck the deputy in the head with the pipe, knocking the deputy unconscious, according to the video footage.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity task force.
Warning: The images depicted in the video may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised