LOVES PARK, Ill. - An 87-year-old Machesney Park man has been identified as a drowning victim whose body was found in Windsor Lake on June 14.
Gerald Lamb has been identified as the victim whose body was found in the lake near the 7000 block of Windsor Lake Parkway, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.
When the body was found, a release from the coroner's office indicated the body was in advance stages of decomposition.
The Loves Park Police Department has been heading the investigation of the death.
