ROCKTON—The “clang” of the hammer striking the anvil rang out across the grounds of the Macktown Living History grounds Sunday as people gathered for an old-fashioned blacksmithing demonstration.
Macktown’s Second Sunday events feature different demonstrations that put the spotlight on frontier history. Demonstrations are presented from 2—4 p.m. and the Whitman Tavern and Store is open from noon 4 4 p.m.
“Macktown’s Second Sundays started back again in August 2021 and have been a year-round event,” said Second Sunday event coordinator Connie Gleasman. “We have started to have the center open on the second Saturdays of the month as well.”
Saturdays also will have the Whitman Tavern and Store open, but also will offer knitting groups from noon—4 p.m.
Knitting admission will be $5 per entry, while admission to the center and Second Sundays will remain free, Gleasman noted.
Chris Hubbard, a blacksmith from Blind Dog Forge, and Mike Bost, a member of the Board of Directors at Macktown, showcased blacksmithing techniques to residents on Sunday.
They showcased tools that blacksmiths would have created in the era of mid-1800s.
“A lot of the job of a blacksmith would be to make tools for every trade that needed them, ranging from carpenters to farmers,” Hubbard said.
“I have two ledgers that belonged to blacksmiths—one from the Civil War and another from the early 1800s,” Hubbard said. “The products would usually alternate between horse shoes and repairs on equipment brought to them.”
“John Deer created the first plow from a saw blade through blacksmithing,” Bost said.
Macktown had its own blacksmith in the 1800s that was near the Stephen Mack House, Bost noted.
The process that Bost and Hubbard showcased was the same process blacksmiths of the 1800s would use. They used salted coal to heat the forge. Once the metal was heated on the forge Hubbard would bend the metal by hitting the heated metal on an anvil with a hammer.
“The process hasn’t changed since the 1800s. It’s a lot of heating and then hitting,” noted Hubbard. “The difference between a professional and amateur blacksmith was the amount of times they had to heat the blade.”
A blacksmith was crucial to any community to function in that time period.
“Blacksmiths shaped the way civilizations moved throughout time, after the iron age, for hundreds and hundreds of years.” Hubbard said.”
Macktown’s next event is on May 7 and May 8, called “Its all about Fiber Weekend.”
It will showcase classes, demonstrations, a hall of breeds, a fleece competition, swell as hosting vendors.
It will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 am. to 4 p.m.