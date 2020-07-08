ROCKFORD - A bird found in Rockford has tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the positive case found in a bird after laboratory tests were conducted.
West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes that feed on infected birds.
There have been no human cases of West Nile virus reported in Illinois, but 14 mosquito batches have tested positive for the virus.
Residents are urged to take precautions including wearing insect repellent containing 25 to 30% DEET, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors and eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can breed.
