BELOIT- Hundreds of bicyclists are expected to wheel through the Stateline Area Saturday and Sunday in the 44th Blackhawk Country Roads Invitational Bicycle Tour.
The invitational is the Blackhawk Bicycle & Ski Club’s major fundraiser of the year and a chance for the club to come together again after two years without the bike tour.
“We weren’t sure if we were going to have any interest in doing this again this year,” said Rick Plantz, vice president and current acting president of the club. “I wanted to push it because it’s also meant for our club members to see each other again. Everybody really stepped up this year.”
The tour has around 170 registered in advance, but Plantz said that most people usually sign up the day of. Those interested can sign up for 10 miles, 32 miles, 45 miles or even 64 miles to Brodhead and back to the starting point in Rockton, Illinois.
In the past, the club, which is based in Rockford, Illinois, has donated the funds raised to the Rockford Police, Rock Cut Rangers in Machesney Park, Illinois and they’ve donated to RESA (Rockford Environmental Science Academy) Middle School.
For the bike tour itself, the club makes sure to have plenty of staff and volunteers at all three rest stops. The stops have water, fruit and sandwiches, specifically peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
The club started in 1994. During the tour, they have maps available of the routes. They also make sure all riders ride with a GPS. All bikers register on a national site where they can enter their phone numbers and get turn-by-turn information while they’re out on the routes.
At the end of the bike tour, once they’re back at the start at the Greater Rockton Center (located at 302 W. Main St. in Rockton, Illinois) all participants receive a pasta dinner provided by the club. Club members also make homemade cookies and cakes for the dinner as well, so all riders can get some nourishment back in their bodies.
“I grew up in the country,” Plantz said. “I always like to ride bikes, and then you get older. Friends of mine got me to join back in. I’ve been in the club around 20 years. A good friend asked me to join, and I’ve been in ever since. I’ve been vice president for the last four or five years.”
Over the last couple of years, the club has expanded to skiing, hiking and kayaking. Plantz said bike rides are held almost every day. This year’s invitational will see people participating from Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.
The Blackhawk Country Roads Invitational is this May 28 and 29. Online and mail-in registration ended May 24. But riders can sign up on the day of the ride at the Rockton Center, according to Plantz. More information can be found at the club’s website: blackhawkbicycleclub.org.