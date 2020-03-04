ROCKFORD—Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders will host a campaign event next week in Rockford to energize Illinois voters before they head to the polls on March 17.
Sanders will speak at a March 10 rally at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., that’s free and open to the public. Tickets are not required but an RSVP is encouraged.
Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event starts at 12:30 p.m., according to Sanders’ website.
The announcement came during Super Tuesday, a day that saw Sanders score delegate wins in California, Utah, Vermont and Colorado, while former Vice President Joe Biden won nine states, an apparent resurgence to his campaign following a slow primary start.
Sanders was last in the Stateline area in July of 2018 during a Janesville rally for former congressional candidate Randy Bryce, and Sanders had previously visited Janesville in April of 2016 during his first bid at the Democratic nomination.
To win the nomination, a candidate must win a majority (1,991) of delegates. At present with 963 delegates declared, Biden holds 453 delegates to Sanders’ 382, according to the Associated Press as of press time Wednesday.
To RSVP for the Rockford event, visit events.berniesanders.com/event/257318/.
