BELOIT—On a normal afternoon at his family home in Roscoe, Illinois, Chase Prieve was attempting to video chat with his friend on vacation in Mexico. His friend is deaf and was having a hard time using the application between the internet being slow and the application not being conducive to communicating with as a deaf person.

Chase and his friend decided to cut the call short, and he began speaking with his dad, John, about how FaceTime should have closed captioning in real time for people such as his friend. That’s when John and Chase Prieve developed the idea for Hi There Solutions for the deaf and hard of hearing community.