The application Hi There Solutions has a video chat feature that allows deaf and hard of hearing individuals to talk to family and friends with closed captioning. John and Chase Prieve of the Beloit area created the app.
BELOIT—On a normal afternoon at his family home in Roscoe, Illinois, Chase Prieve was attempting to video chat with his friend on vacation in Mexico. His friend is deaf and was having a hard time using the application between the internet being slow and the application not being conducive to communicating with as a deaf person.
Chase and his friend decided to cut the call short, and he began speaking with his dad, John, about how FaceTime should have closed captioning in real time for people such as his friend. That’s when John and Chase Prieve developed the idea for Hi There Solutions for the deaf and hard of hearing community.
Besides having friends who are deaf, the Prieves have a history of deaf individuals in their family. John’s great grandparents were Walter and Anna Prieve. They were both deaf and Walter attended the Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan, over 100 years ago. They got married and had three children, including John’s grandfather Richard.
“Imagine how difficult it was during the Great Depression and if you were hard of hearing in order to find employment and keep employment for your family,” John Prieve said. “Walter and Anna were both deaf and they had a very difficult time during the Great Depression from an economic standpoint.”
Things became so difficult that Walter and Anna Prieve had to put their children into foster care and the family never fully reunited.
Around a year and a half ago, John had middle ear surgery for a cholesteatoma, which he describes as a tumor in his middle ear. He had surgery and as a result had severe hearing loss in his left ear and moderate hearing loss on his right side. John is now a bilateral hearing aid user as a result.
It was this personal background that pushed the two to develop their start-up company and create this tool for deaf and hard of hearing people. In their research, the Prieves found that many hearing impaired people mostly text friends and family members and don’t use FaceTime to communicate.
The company has two solutions. One part of the app lets people video call but with real time closed captions. Through the app, individuals also can use six different American Sign Language sticker emojis.
“We have just basic signs in there,” John Prieve said. “We have hello, thank you, please, yes, no and I love you. We placed those in there that can be sent as well as messages within the video call.”
Both Android and Apple users can use the app. The app is launched in 10 languages in both the Apple and Google play stores. The app officially launched this past March.
Another part of the app is a feature called Just Talk, which allows for a two-way conversation between two individuals. This helps a deaf or hard of hearing person have a conversation with someone in public like their doctor, pharmacist, barista or another person.
“An example we have is an individual deaf or hard of hearing person simply ordering coffee,” John Prieve said. “It is real time captions, with text to speech messages. At the end of the conversation or if they just exit out of the solution, the conversation is automatically deleted.”
The business has been promoting their brand a lot through social media and other deaf and hard of hearing influencers on social media. Hi There Solutions have a segment on the Theressa Dubois show, which is dubbed the “Signing Oprah” online. The business has also worked to build a following on LinkedIn with around 10,000 connections made with audiologists, deaf schools and universities in the United States.
The Prieve family has strong ties to the Beloit area. John Prieve’s parents were married and raised their three sons in Beloit. John attended Beloit Turner High School and went on to attend Carthage College in Kenosha.
John’s wife, Tracy Prieve, was born in Milwaukee and was raised with her family in South Beloit, Illinois. She attended UW-Madison.
John and Tracy Prieve traveled a lot for John’s career but the family stayed in the Roscoe, Illinois area during Chase’s middle school and high school years.
Chase, who is an only child, attended Hononegah High School in Rockton and attended the University of Colorado—Boulder. After college Chase moved around, but ended up back in the greater Denver area. His parents joined him in Denver soon after.
Chase Prieve has a background in artificial intelligence and machine learning while his father John’s background is in the pharmaceutical industry for the last 30 years. The company is currently a startup, private company and both father and son have full-time jobs.
The Prieves add they put in about 20 to 30 hours a week toward Hi There Solutions to make it all work. Tracy Prieve, John’s wife, is their full time social media/ marketing manager.