ROCKTON—A Beloit man has been indicted by a Winnebago County grand jury on the charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.
Marcos Diaz Rodriguez, 28, is accused of the crimes which were reported on Aug. 22 in Rockton.
Rockton police were called to a residence in the 700 block of East Union Street where a domestic incident was reported. Rodriguez was identified as a suspect.
Rodriguez is scheduled to make a court appearance in Winnebago County Circuit Court on Sept. 16, according to a news release from the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Aggravated domestic battery is a class 2 felony punishable by three to seven years in prison. Domestic battery is a class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.