SOUTH BELOIT - A Beloit man recently was indicted by a grand jury for sexual assault, battery and robbery of a female victim.
Timothy Gutzdorf, 45, was indicted on two counts of criminal sexual assault, and one count each of aggravated battery, battery and robbery, according to a news release issued Friday by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.
On March 10, South Beloit police officers were called to Beloit Memorial Hospital where the female victim told them she was sexually assaulted and robbed along the creek bank near Wheeler Road in South Beloit.
Gutzdorf was identified as the suspect in the case and was arrested.
Gutzdorf is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Circuit Court for an arraignment hearing on June 25.
