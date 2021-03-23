BELOIT – A Beloit man faces a sexual assault charge stemming from an incident in September of 2019, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Christian M. Bartlett, 22, is charged with second-degree sexual assault with a domestic abuse modifier after he allegedly forced himself on a woman on Sept. 6, 2019 at a home in the 1500 block of Manchester Street, according to the complaint.
Bartlett allegedly lured the woman to the home by saying he was going to take his own life if she did not visit him before assaulting her, the complaint said.