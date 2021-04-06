SOUTH BELOIT - A Beloit man was arrested on March 20 after he allegedly attempted to avoid a roadside safety check set up by Illinois State Police, according to South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
Anthony Torres, 27, was arrested following a traffic stop in South Beloit where a loaded handgun and an open container alcohol were found in the vehicle, Truman said.
Torres was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and he was cited for driving while revoked, driving without insurance and transporting open intoxicants.
He remains in custody at the Winnebago County jail.