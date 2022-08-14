Beloit area government meetings Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Aug 14, 2022 Aug 14, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Aug. 15- South Beloit City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Beloit Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Fire Station 1, 2445 S. Afton Road.- Beloit City Council Special Meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council Special Meeting, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Beloit City Council Special Meeting, 7:30 p.m., City HallTuesday, Aug. 16- School District of Beloit Teaching, Learning and Pupil Services Committee, 5:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Human Resources Committee, 6:30 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- School District of Beloit Board of Education, 7 p.m., Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.- Beloit Landmarks Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- Rockton Village Board, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 110 E. Main St.- Roscoe Village Board, 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 10631 Main St.Wednesday, Aug. 17- Beloit Municipal Golf Committee, 7 a.m., Krueger Haskell Golf Course Club House, 1611 Hackett St.- Equal Opportunities Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 100 State St.- South Beloit Zoning Board of Appeals/Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 519 Blackhawk Blvd.- Town of Turtle Board of Supervisors, 6:45 p.m., Town Center, 6916 S. County Road J. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Beloit City Council School District Of Beloit South Beloit City Council Rockton Village Board Roscoe Village Board Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Officials investigating South Beloit worker death Beloit woman accused of fourth OWI offense Assembly, sheriff's races decided in Rock County Primary Election Bredesen finds new freedom with Tesla Model 3 Beloit woman accused of delivery of drugs Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime