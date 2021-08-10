ROCKFORD — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and Sheriff Gary Caruana on Tuesday announced a murder charge against Jonathan Vanduyn, 33, in the death of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, 33, whose body was found in a Roscoe storage unit.
While Hanley said he could not speak to a possible motive at this time, he offered new details on the case and stated that Vanduyn was arrested on Aug. 6 and is currently in police custody in Walworth County, Wisconsin, where his bond was set at $5 million.
Hanley stated that Vanduyn is being charged with homicide and concealment of a homicidal death. Authorities said they believe Arnold-Boesiger died on or around Nov. 15, 2020.
Hanley said his office will do everything it can to seek justice for the victim and her family. He also thanked the numerous authorities who cooperated on the investigation.
“This was just a fantastic job by all law enforcement agencies involved. We as a community, and I as state’s attorney, certainly appreciate their efforts,” Hanley said.
On March 1, 2021, authorities executed a search warrant at a U-Haul storage facility in Roscoe that was being rented by Arnold-Boesiger. Inside the storage unit, police found a Black Jeep Renegade registered to Vanduyn, and police found the woman’s body inside. Hanley said the body was covered in blankets and bedding. Police also discovered the presence of an odor eliminator that may have been placed their to cover the odor of the decaying body.
A subsequent autopsy revealed that Arnond-Boesiger’s body was in a state of putrefaction, and her remains had become partially mummified, Hanley said. The autopsy showed that her cause of death was likely homicidal asphyxiation, accidental due to drugs, or a combination of both in which she was rendered unconscious by drugs and then killed due to asphyxiation.
Hanley stated that Vanduyn and Arnold-Boesiger had been in a romantic relationship in which there was a history of physical abuse. They had begun living with a man named Dean Ellis in Mosinee, Wisconsin in October 2020.
During that time, Hanley said Vanduyn and Arnold-Boesiger were in the process of purchasing and renovating a fifth-wheel trailer. Phone and tollway records show they had been traveling to the Roscoe area on an almost daily basis.
Ellis last saw Arnold-Boesiger on Nov. 14, 2020, and she was with Vanduyn at the time.
On Nov. 15, 2020, Hanley stated that cell phone records showed that a passcode was used to enter the storage facility in Roscoe multiple times throughout that day, beginning at 11:10 a.m.
At 2:23 p.m., authorities say Arnold-Boesiger was on the phone to refill a pain prescription from an Algonquin, Illinois clinic. At 2:28 p.m., her debit card was used to purchase several items including odor eliminator at a Home Depot store. At 2:44 p.m., the passcode was again used to enter the storage unit.
Hanley said at 3:47 p.m., Arnold-Boesiger’s white Dodge Ram truck was seen on camera driving on an Illinois Tollway, with Vanduyn in the driver’s seat and Arnold-Boesiger’s service dog, “Atticus,” seated in the passenger seat.
Hanley said phone records show Vanduyn texted Ellis late that afternoon to say Arnold-Boesiger had overdosed on drugs, was at a hospital and that Ellis would not see her again.
Authorities checked area hospital records, which showed Arnold-Boesiger had not been admitted for treatment.
On Nov. 22, Hanley said an individual identifying himself as the deceased’s husband called the clinic to ask about refilling her pain medication prescription. The victim’s debit card was also used again on multiple occasions.
Phone records also show texts sent to the victim’s friends or family members asking for money. Hanley said at one point, a person texted back stating they believed Arnold-Boesiger had been harmed and that Vanduyn was responsible.
Hanley added that Vanduyn is also suspected of abducting his 10-year-old daughter in Walworth County, Wisconsin and taking her to a remote location in Indiana using Arnold-Boesiger’s vehicle.