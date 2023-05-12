Rep. Clinton Anderson

Rep. Clinton Anderson, D-Beloit, recently completed his first 100 days as a new member of the Wisconsin Assembly. He represents Assembly District 45, which includes part of Beloit, Evansville and New Glarus, as well as Brodhead and Monticello.

BELOIT — Clinton Anderson has been busy building relationships and getting used to his surroundings as he recently completed his first 100 days as a new member of the Wisconsin Assembly.

Anderson is one of 24 new members of the Assembly and “busy” is the word he uses to describe his experience in office thus far.