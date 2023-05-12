Rep. Clinton Anderson, D-Beloit, recently completed his first 100 days as a new member of the Wisconsin Assembly. He represents Assembly District 45, which includes part of Beloit, Evansville and New Glarus, as well as Brodhead and Monticello.
BELOIT — Clinton Anderson has been busy building relationships and getting used to his surroundings as he recently completed his first 100 days as a new member of the Wisconsin Assembly.
Anderson is one of 24 new members of the Assembly and “busy” is the word he uses to describe his experience in office thus far.
“It’s pretty fast-paced with a lot of bills heading at you,” he said.
He has introduced a few bills of his own — one calling for the naming of a stretch of Wisconsin Highway 11 between Orfordville and Footville the Corporal Benjamin H. Neal Memorial Highway. The Orfordville native died April 25, 2012 while serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan. The bill gained bipartisan support, including from Rep. Ellen Schutt, R-Clinton and Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater.
Another bill Anderson introduced along with Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee calls for strengthening the open records act by making changes in the legislative records retention policy.
Currently, records and correspondence of legislators are excluded from the definition of “public records” for public records retention purposes. This bill eliminates that exclusion.
“Basically there is no records retention policy in the legislature,” Anderson said. “I think legislature should operate by the same standards that local government abides by.”
He said the bill (AB-164) has been referred to the Committee on Government Accountability and Oversight, but no public hearing has been scheduled as of yet for the bill.
“It is a challenge to get people to hold themselves accountable,” Anderson said.
Anderson took the oath of office on Jan. 3. He represents the 45th Assembly District, which formerly was represented by Mark Spreitzer, who was elected to the State Senate in District 15.
The 45th Assembly District includes parts of Beloit, Evansville and New Glarus as well as Brodhead and Monticello.
Anderson has been making stops in different areas of the 45th District. Several weeks ago he and Spreitzer held information sessions on the state budget in Beloit, Evansville and Brodhead.
Anderson also made some stops at a pancake breakfast in Orfordville and at a Town of Magnolia meeting to keep in contact with constituents in his district.
He said most of the people he has spoken with in the district would like to see. more funding for education, mental health services, emergency medical services and road repairs.
He also is working on building relationships among the members of the Assembly. He has been working with Schutt to hold monthly bipartisan get-togethers with new members of the Assembly.
“I think that relationship aspect really does matter,” Anderson said.
He continues to get familiar with his surroundings and he appreciates assistance from his predecessor, Sprietzer.
“I’ve always appreciated his assistance. My staff and I are new to the building and Mark has helped us transition into our new roles,” Anderson said.