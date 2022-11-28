ROCKTON, ILL.- The Rockton Christmas Walk is back Dec. 2 - 4 with a couple new events including tours of historic homes and an Elvis impersonator.
Some of the old favorites, such as the lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday will return, and there will be some fun events such as the Ugly Christmas Sweater Crawl and Cocoa Crawl as well.
Tricia Diduch, event manager for the walk and planning and development administrator for the Village of Rockton, said the dueling pianos event is already sold out, but there’s a variety of free events and some with a cost. All proceeds raised will go toward holiday decorations for Settler Parks and Village Green Park.
On Friday, Dec. 2 there will be multiple events including the Friends of Talcott Book Sale at Talcott Free Library at 101 E. Main St. from 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; the Lighted Displays at Settlers Park at 150 E. Hawick St. at 6 p.m.; and the Ugly Christmas Sweater Pub Crawl in downtown Rockton at 7 p.m.
Saturday events include a Pancake Breakfast with Santa at the American Center at 302 W. Main St. from 7 - 11 a.m.; Craft Sale and Bake Sale at Rockton United Methodist Church at 102 W. Chapel St. from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sparkle & Sweet Sale at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rock Valley at 329 School St. from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Make ‘n Takes and Parade Items at Home-In Rockton at 116 W. Main St. from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Pictures with Santa at Settlers Park at 150 E. Hawick St. from noon - 4 p.m.; Horse Drawn Carriage Rides at Settlers Park from noon - 4 p.m.; and more events into night time. More event information is available at rocktonchristmaswalk.com.
The Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.
Sunday events include Christmas Pals at J.R. Finally Art Studio & Gallery at 210 W. Main St. from noon - 4 p.m.; Cocoa Crawl at Village Hall at 110 E. Main St. from 1 - 3:30 p.m.; River City Sound Chorus Sweet Adelines at Village Hall at 110 E. Main St. from 1 - 3 p.m.; and Historic Homes for the Holidays Tour at three different homes from 3 to 7 p.m.