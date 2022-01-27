SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates were at their lowest level of the year for some northern Illinois counties and communities in December.
Winnebago County recorded an unemployment rate of 6.3% in December, down from 6.6% in November and down from 8.4% in December of 2020.
December’s rate for Winnebago County was the lowest rate recorded in 2021 in the northern Illinois county. Winnebago County recorded its highest jobless rate in April when the jobless rate was 9.7%, according to figures from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In Boone County, the unemployment rate was 6.4% in December, up slightly from 6% in November, but down from 7.6% recorded in December of 2020. The November rate of 6% was the lowest jobless rate for Boone County in 2021. Boone County recorded its highest rate at 11.9% in January of 2021.
Other nearby northern Illinois counties saw low unemployment rates at the end of the year. Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 4.1% in December, up slightly from 4% in November, but down from 6.6% in December of 2020.
Ogle County recorded an unemployment rate of 4.4% in December, up slightly from 4.2% in November, but down from 6.5% in December of 2020.
Among area cities, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 7.7% in December, down from 8.3% in November, and down from 10.1% in December of 2020.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 8.3% in December, up from 7.7% in November, but down from 8.9% recorded in December of 2020.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 4.5% in December, down from 4.9% in November and down from 8.2% in December of 2020.
The statewide unemployment rate was 5.3% in December, down from 5.7% in November.
“We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois,” said Deputy Gov. Andy Manar. “The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to sustaining this growth, and connecting employers and job seekers across all sectors of the state’s economy.”
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA, up 5.9%, the Kankakee MSA, up 5.7%, and the Rockford MSA up 4.8%. Jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA, down 0.7%. The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (13 areas each); Government (12 areas); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (11 areas each); Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services (10 areas each).