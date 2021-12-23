SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates dropped in November for the eighth consecutive month in Illinois, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Winnebago County reported an unemployment rate of 6.6% in November, down from 7.2% in October and down from 7.5% in November of 2020.
Nearby Boone County reported an unemployment rate of 6% in November, down from 6.8% in October and down from 6.4% in November of 2020.
Neighboring Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 4.2% in November, down from 4.4% in October and down from 5.4% in November of 2020.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 4% in November, down from 4.1% in October and down from 5.4% in November of 2020.
Among cities in the Stateline Area, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 8.3% in November, down from 8.6% in October and down from 9.5% in November of 2020.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 7.7% in November, down from 8.3% in October, but up from 7.5% in November of 2020.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 4.9% in November, down from 5.3% in October and down from 7.3% in November of 2020.
The statewide unemployment rate was 5.7% in November, down from 6% in October and down from 8.1% in November of 2020.
The national unemployment rate was 4.2% in November, down from 4.6% in October and down from 6.7% in November of 2020.
In November, the three industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment were: Leisure and Hospitality (adding 8,200 jobs), Trade, Transportation and Utilities (adding 8,200 jobs), and Construction (adding 3,800 jobs). The industry sectors that reported monthly payroll declines were: Professional and Business Services (losing 5,500 jobs), Other Services (losing 200 jobs), and Mining (losing 100 jobs).
“Today’s report reflects the continued positive trajectory of Illinois’ economy,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “IDES remains dedicated to connecting employers and jobseekers to build a stronger workforce across the state. As we head into the new year, we look forward to providing more ways for businesses and workers to connect through innovative resources such as Get Hired Illinois.”