Beloit police block off Howe Drive near Clary Street on Saturday as they investigate a homicide. This marks the second homicide in the City of Beloit in 2022 and the second homicide in the city in less than a week.
Beloit police block off Howe Drive near Clary Street on Saturday as they investigate a homicide. This marks the second homicide in the City of Beloit in 2022 and the second homicide in the city in less than a week.
BELOIT - Beloit Police are investigating the second homicide in less than a week this morning (Saturday, Jan. 29).
Police received a report at 7:10 a.m. today regarding a female victim with stab wounds outside in the 1400 block of Clary Street, according to Beloit Chief Andre Sayles in a press conference this afternoon.
As of 1:15 p.m. the victim had not been positively identified. Police were reaching out to family to seek positive identification.
"Once she is identified we need to know who she had close ties to," Sayles said.
Sayles said Saturday's homicide has no connection with the one earlier in the week.
"It's unfortunate so many people who are waking around the city are doing cowardly acts of violence," he said.
This would mark the second homicide in the City of Beloit in 2022 and the second homicide in less than a week. A 31-year-old woman died on Wednesday, reportedly following a domestic dispute in the 1400 block of Madison Road.
Anthony D. Richmond, 34, had been taken into custody as the prime suspect in that homicide.
Anyone with information about the most recent homicide is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.