ROCKTON—Jennifer Decker once again will be leading a team of teen snow sculptors from Hononegah Community High School this week as they chip away frosty fragments until their completely cool sculpture is finished.
They will be among the 11 high school teams making cool art out of blocks of snow at the 36th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition set for Jan. 26—29 at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford.
The Hononegah team of students consists of Ava Porter, the captain of the team, and Max Moroz and Peyton Bracken.
Porter was part of the team from Hononegah who competed last year, so she knows a lot of the ins and outs of the competition, including how to stay warm.
“It’s extremely cold, but you don’t even notice,” she said, noting one of the secrets is to stay busy sculpting. She also said wearing layers of clothing is a big help.
The team has submitted their design for their sculpture which is titled A Lot O’ Axolotl, and it depicts two axolotl in a playful pose.
“It’s a little bit whimsical,” Decker said of the sculpture design. She said it looks more like mythical creatures rather than the real amphibians.
Porter said the design is a good starting point, but once the works starts, new ideas start sprouting.
“You just kind of go with the flow,” she said.
The Hononegah team has won the competition in past years. In 1998, Hononegah won for its Penguins and Hot Cocoa. In 2000 the team won for its Oscar the Grouch sculpture and in 2007 it won for the Frozen in Fear sculpture.
However, Porter said the high school teams don’t really focus on winning as much as they bond in their art.
“We get to know each other and cheer each other on,” Porter said. “We share meals together and laugh together.”
The high schoolers also enjoy looking at the work of the adult snow sculptors.
“Looking at the actual professionals you can see what you can do with snow as a medium,” Porter said. “There are some amazing sculptures and they are really inspirational. The teams are really friendly and they give advice about technique and what tools they use.”
The adult, or State Division, has 13 teams competing this year. The winning team in the State Division will represent Illinois in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship in 2023 held in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. This year, the U.S. Snow Sculpting Championship is set for Feb. 2—6 in Riviera Plaza.
Decker has been a teacher at Hononegah Community High School for 15 years and she has been the advisor for the snow sculpting team every year except for one year when the competition was canceled due to weather conditions.
She said the hardest part about the competition for her is not being able to dig in and help the students sculpt.
“I’m not allow to. I only can give advise. As a sculptor, I want to get in there and sculpt, but I can’t,” she said.
The blocks of snow are made with snow-making machines so the snow is consistent and does not have any impurities like sticks or gravel. But, one thing about snow sculpting is, the sculptures all melt when a warm day comes along.
“You have to go into it knowing they are temporary,” Porter said. “It’s the nature of the medium. It’s not permanent.”
Admission to Sinnissippi Park is free during the snow sculpting competition, but donations are welcome. People can vote for the People’s Choice Award via text this year. For more information, visit the website at http://ilsnowsculpting.com. Awards will be announced on Saturday.