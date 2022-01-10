ROSCOE—Watching the snow fall is nowhere near as fun as getting out into it. All it takes is a sense of adventure, a pair of cross country skis and the enticing invitation of an open trail through the Stateline Area’s countryside.
“I tried cross country skiing as a Girl Scout, and loved it,” said long-time Roscoe resident Louise Glon. “Where I was living then, there were few places and opportunities to do it. When my daughters went to camp one winter, we all tried it and loved it as much as we loved being outdoors in the snow and fresh air.”
Glon added that she loves the feeling of total freedom cross country skiing gives.
“It relieves stress, something I appreciated not only as a physical education teacher, but also as a wife and mother,” she said. “Just getting into the rhythm and gliding over the snow relieves stress. Plus, it burns calories and provides an excellent cardio, whole-body workout that engages the body’s core, something most people don’t get in wintertime without a health club membership.”
Glon added that when she moved to the rural Roscoe area in 1988, living in the woods was an open invitation to do what she loved.
“We turned an area behind the house into a half-sized soccer field for the kids,” Glon continued. “The girls used it during the day, but in winter I cross country skied around it at night and then went into the woods and over into the next-door farmer’s corn fields. I also coached cross country skiing.”
Cross country skiing is like many other sports in that it is as expensive as people choose, Glon added.
“It’s as expensive as you want it to be,” she said. “I recommend not buying expensive ski packages until you have tried it out and know you want to continue. Some of the local forest preserves offer classes and ski rental for about $25. Or seniors can try the Nordic Trak ski exercise machine at the YMCA using their Silver Sneakers card.”
Buying equipment also can be inexpensive with a bit of clever searching, Glon added.
“I have bought most of my equipment including the skis I have now at Goodwill or the Salvation Army,” she said. “Garage sales are a great place to find good skis and equipment. I have paid as little as $3 to $5 each for skis, poles and boots. One thing to be aware of, though, is to try to find sets so that the boots are compatible with the skis.”
As far as maintenance is concerned, Glon said most of today’s skis are pre-waxed and need no further work. Others imported from Finland or Norway require very little rewaxing.
Glon also recommends layered clothing to keep skiers warm out on the trails.
“I made a pair of corduroy knickers plus I wear one to two pair of tights and heavy, wool blend socks that wick out moisture,” Glon said. “I also wear a lighter weight parka, polypropylene shirts and a warm hat. Some skiers wear headbands, but I believe we lose too much heat with our heads uncovered. Once you get going, you warm up fast. You can go for hours comfortably.”
Once fully equipped, cross country skiers need only wait until there is at least 2 inches of snow or a solid inch over ice on the ground to get out into the fresh air.
“Many of the area’s forest preserves have groomed ski trails including Hononegah, Keisleberg and Rock Cut State Park,” Glon said. “This makes it easier for novices because they won’t have to break their own trails. Just remember to respect the trails and not damage them. Also, most ski resorts provide one to two acres of cross-country skiing trails that are free to users.”
Big Hill Park in Beloit also has cross country ski trails for skiers to explore in the winter.
The only caution Glon offered was that skiers try to avoid falling.
“It isn’t so much the fall that they have to worry about, but how the skis impact on the fall,” she added. “If they twist certain ways, it can injure vulnerable hips.”
Glon said senior newcomers don’t need any pre-conditioning, but should check with their doctors before starting the sport. Anyone who has previously had hip or knee surgery should definitely consult with their doctors, she added.
“Once started, it’s a matter of developing balance and motion skills,” she concluded. “Once you get the swing of it, cross country skiing is one of the most glorious ways to enjoy winter.”