BELOIT—An independent study on Beloit water levels for the presence of substances known as “forever chemicals” has found that the city’s wells were safe and even lower than the allotted amount for the substances recommended by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR).
Beloit wells were tested for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a large group of human-made chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products worldwide since the 1950s, according to the WDNR. PFAS can be found in numerous products including non-stick cookware, fast food wrappers and certain types of firefighting foam.
PFAS do not break down in the environment and have been discovered at concentrations of concern in groundwater, surface water and drinking water. They are also known to bioaccumulate in fish and wildlife tissues and accumulate in the human body, posing several risks to human health.
Testing in Beloit took place between August and December to determine what, if any, impact PFAS have on the city’s water supply. The DNR recommends the most restrictive groundwater enforcement standards be 20 parts per trillion (ppt) or less within municipal water supplies.
The testing conducted looked for 33 PFAS compounds to determine if they were present in any of the city’s eight wells. Three of the wells did not have detectable results of PFAS. The highest reading was 5.13 ppt, which is well below the recommended standards.
Beloit Water Resources Director Bill Frisbee said the city works hard to maintain a safe and stable drinking supply for all Beloiters.
“Providing clean, safe drinking water to our residents is crucial, and the knowledge we gained from these tests help establish a baseline moving forward,” Frisbee said.
Beloit City Councilor Brittany Keyes, who has helped raise awareness of various environmental issues during her time on the council, said Beloit’s testing for PFAS was a pioneering effort that put the city “years ahead” of requirements by state regulators.
“The results were very reassuring as all of Beloit’s wells tested well below acceptable levels,” Keyes said. “I am thankful for the responsiveness and leadership the city continues to take regarding the threats of pollution and our community’s health.”
Locally, PFAS chemicals were most recently used in fighting an industrial fire at the Chemtool chemical fire in Rockton on June 14, 2021. U.S. Fire Pump, a firefighting contractor working on behalf of Chemtool, used PFAS-containing foam for roughly three hours to suppress the fire, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson, who served as the incident commander for the Chemtool fire, halted the use of PFAS-containing foam and measures were taken to contain water runoff from the site.
In Wisconsin, state officials announced a PFAS action plan in December of 2020 to address growing public health and environmental concerns regarding the chemicals. The PFAS Action Plan was designed as a blueprint to guide the state in its efforts to address PFAS contamination. The plan includes priority action items identified through input from state agencies, a citizen and a local government advisory group, and the public.
“PFAS contamination puts people’s health at risk. We must effectively address this hazard. The issuance of the PFAS Action Plan is a significant step as we continue working to provide stronger protection for Wisconsinites against forever chemicals,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.