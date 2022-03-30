JANESVILLE—Ten years have passed since SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville opened its doors and the health care facility facility has grown in services it provides, specialties it offers and support from the community.
Eric Thornton, president of SSM St. Mary’s Hospital, recalled he was director of human resources and vice president of operations with Dean Health Plans in Madison at the time plans were being made to open a new hospital in Janesville. He transferred to the Janesville facility and was present when it opened on Jan. 9, 2012.
Thornton said the community support for St. Mary’s was strong when he first arrived in Janesville and it has increased over the past decade.
“I can’t say enough about the community support,” he said. “We came here because the community wanted a choice in health care and we hear directly from the community about what they want in health care”
The hospital has seen new advances in equipment and health services.
The hospital now has a state-of-the-art TrueBeam linear accelerator in its radiation oncology department, offering cancer patients quality treatment options.
St. Mary’s Hospital started using the Mako surgical robot for hip and knee replacement in 2018. The robot offers a new level of precision in surgery and gives patients a new option for treatment.
St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville currently is working on a large medical imaging project which will take place in two phases:
Phase 1 will involve the addition of a state-of-the-art Siemens Intevo Bold SPECT-CT machine. Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) is a test that uses a special type of camera and a tracer to produce detailed 3D images of organs and tissues. Its most common uses are to help diagnose and monitor brain, heart and bone disorders.
Phase 2 will involve reconfiguration of our treatment spaces and the creation of new and inviting waiting rooms for patients to promote relaxation. The goal is for construction to be finished in summer 2022.
Family medicine, women’s health, orthopedic care, cardiac and vascular care, lab services and more are offered at the Janesville location at 3400 E. Racine St., Janesville.
The hospital also has created a Healing Garden, which promotes peace and healing for patients, visitors and staff.
St. Mary’s also is proud of the partnerships it has established with other agencies to promote health including the Rock County Health Department, HealthNet of Rock County and KANDU.
SSM St. Mary’s also offers Mini-grants to area non-profit agencies to help them provide services to their communities. The Merrill Community Garden in Beloit recently was a recipient of a Mini-grant from St. Mary’s, which was used to establish an outdoor classroom for children.
As is the case with many health providers across the country, SSM St. Mary’s Hospital faced many challenges through the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff at St. Mary’s has worked long hours to provide services through the last two years of the pandemic.
“Our staff has done an exceptional job,” Thornton said. “It’s amazing how challenges can bring a team together. We continue to do all we can to keep the community safe and healthy.”
As of Feb. 1, 2022, SSM Health has administered over 336,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Wisconsin through its different facilities.
Thornton looks back at the accomplishments of the last 10 years at St. Mary’s with a sense of pride. He also looks ahead as the health care provider continues to look for new partnerships and new ways to meet the health care needs of the area.