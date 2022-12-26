ROCK COUNTY- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville and the Rock County Public Health Department are collaborating to increase access to doulas due to the Black infant mortality rate being more than four times higher than the rate among White infants in Rock County.

Megan Timm, community health director for SSM Health, and Kyleigh Menke, Rock County Public Health Nurse, spoke about a recent camaraderie-building and education event where local doulas met with SSM Health OB/GYN providers and public health employees.