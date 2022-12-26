ROCK COUNTY- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville and the Rock County Public Health Department are collaborating to increase access to doulas due to the Black infant mortality rate being more than four times higher than the rate among White infants in Rock County.
Megan Timm, community health director for SSM Health, and Kyleigh Menke, Rock County Public Health Nurse, spoke about a recent camaraderie-building and education event where local doulas met with SSM Health OB/GYN providers and public health employees.
“Our history in Rock County and across our nation has really created this inequity in this divide in many health outcomes, not just the birth outcomes,” Timm said. “We're really seeing that huge gap specific to low birth weights and infant mortality for the Black community.”
Menke added the two health providers are exploring what they can do to fix system level issues for families in the area.
The Rock County Health Department applied for a grant through the Wisconsin Partnership Program, Menke said.
"What we did with that grant funding was recruit and help pay for training for two women to be doulas," Menke said. "And then through that funding, we are also helping to pay for up to 20 births for families in Rock County.”
Menke explains that a doula is a trained professional who provides physical, emotional and information support for families before, during and after birth.
Timm adds that doulas help create the bridge between patient and healthcare organizations, which is helpful for communities of color who don’t have a lot of trust in the healthcare system.
“That's again due to a lot of historical traumas and issues that have taken place over the years,” Timm said. “So, doulas, specifically BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) doulas can be part of this process.”
The meet and greet between SSM Health staff and doulas was also important so the healthcare workers and doulas could become familiar with each other before expectant mothers and doulas come to give birth, Menke said.
Meet the doulas
Jasmine Jones was inspired to become a doula due to personal experience. Around 10 years ago, Jones gave birth to her first child, Amir. Two weeks after the birth, Amir passed away due to an infection in his intestine.
“I’ve been just trying to figure out how to honor my son for years,” Jones said. “It's a grief that never goes away. I always wanted to be a mother and I just didn’t have my son on Earth.“
Later in life, Jones was able to become pregnant again and now she is the mother of a 3-year-old son. The experience for her was anxiety inducing, as she had suffered a miscarriage before becoming pregnant with her son. When she was pregnant, someone mentioned to her if she would be interested in having a doula assist her.
Jones didn't know what a doula was, but started to do her research and decided she would like to become one in the future. This year she went through the proper training and became a doula. Her doula business is called Amir’s Angels Doula Services.
“The goal for me is to help prevent any more, specifically Black or Brown moms, or low income, poverty stricken moms who deal with social deficiencies, ... from having to deal with what I had to deal with when I lost my first born 10 years ago,” Jones said.
Jones is in the Madison area, but works with many mothers in the Rock County area.
Krystal Deleon was inspired to get involved in this program after seeing a post on social media from the Rock County Public Health Department looking for doulas to specially work with BIPOC populations.
Deleon is an independent contractor in Beloit who has worked in the mental health field for years as a licensed provider before starting to provide doula services in the past year. The women she has worked with women include domestic violence victims and she has worked with women to assist in improving their self-esteem and empowerment.
“It just seemed like a natural fit for me to expand some of the work that I already do,” Deleon said. “And that is what attracted me to doing doula work. You're working with people during some of the most vulnerable times of their lives.”
Deleon explained that her work as a doula is really about creating a relationship with the mothers before they even have the baby. Most times, Deleon said she will be working with the pregnant women for six to seven months during their pregnancy before they give birth.
“We're also assessing leads and connecting them to other community resources,” Deleon said.
Bianca Kuffer is also a doula in the Rock County area who provides services. Kuffer has worked with Deleon before too as a doula.
Kuffer’s story to become a doula started when she was in high school and had her first son. At the time she was looking into birth work of some type but didn’t know what she wanted to do. About three years later she saw a post by the Rock County Health Department seeking doulas.
“There's so many different things that go into birth outcomes,” Kuffer said. “And I wanted to be able to support all different types of birthing people.”
Kuffer adds that the doula program that she and Deleon work with together is cost free and funded by the grant given to SSM Health and RCPH which goes until November 2023. Kuffer became a doula in July of this year.
“I'm happy that I'm able to support them in whatever way that looks like,” Kuffer said. "I think something that's so special about our work is that when we build relationships with clients, we're able to help them and their families meet their specific needs and goals. Because every family looks different and just every situation looks different.”
Individuals interested in doula services should talk to their healthcare provider about services that may be available for them.