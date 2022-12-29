NorthPointe Wellness workout
Randa Noble starts pedaling as she begins her morning with exercise at NorthPointe Wellness in Roscoe in this file photo. Many Stateline Area residents commit to getting fit as a New Year's resolution. 

 BDN file photo

As a new year approaches, many Stateline Area residents are thinking about the goals or resolutions for the upcoming year. One of the most popular resolutions seems to always be to exercise more and eat better.

In the Stateline Area, there’s plenty of fitness centers to choose from including NorthPointe Wellness and Anytime Fitness just to name a few.