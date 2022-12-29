Randa Noble starts pedaling as she begins her morning with exercise at NorthPointe Wellness in Roscoe in this file photo. Many Stateline Area residents commit to getting fit as a New Year's resolution.
As a new year approaches, many Stateline Area residents are thinking about the goals or resolutions for the upcoming year. One of the most popular resolutions seems to always be to exercise more and eat better.
In the Stateline Area, there’s plenty of fitness centers to choose from including NorthPointe Wellness and Anytime Fitness just to name a few.
NorthPointe Wellness at 5605 E. Rockton Road in Roscoe is part of the Beloit Health System.The NorthPointe campus also includes an assisted living center, outpatient surgery center, physical therapy and immediate care center.
The medically-integrated wellness center is celebrating 15 years this month. Wellness Director Kris Willis says the center has high standards for fitness specialists, who need to be certified and meet criteria for safety training which includes being CPR certified.
“Fitness is one piece and then there’s a sense of community,” Willis said about the center and its perks.
He adds that exercise is important to relieve stress and you can also lose weight and build muscle. Membership at NorthPointe includes a fitness assessment. The fitness specialist test for BMI, strength, flexibility and physical body age. An individual uses a Polar BodyAge system to get someone’s physical body age and then the specialist will help you determine goals for the individual.
The wellness center has a “resort feel,” Willis said. The center includes two pools - a lap pool with seven lanes and a warm water therapy pool. The center also has over 75 classes a week which are free with membership and offers childcare services for children aged six months to ten years-old.
Membership packages include individual, couple and family memberships. Willis said they have both monthly and yearly options, which you can cancel at any time. The center also has discounts for first responders, veterans and corporate memberships.
“Fitness and hitting your goals is not easy, but the hopeful thing is it's a proven science,” Willis said. “If you do the work, you will see the results.”
Anytime Fitness at 2240 Prairie Ave., Beloit is a gym open 24 hours a day and focused on coaching individuals looking for a healthier lifestyle.
Owner/coach Becky Senobe says Anytime Fitness is more of a coaching club now than “come at your convenience.” The club has a special offer in January to join for just $1.
“We’ve realized that they (members) need wellness coaching and information about how foods you eat and chemicals in your body help with performance,” Senobe said.
New members have a fitness consultation where an Anytime coach will meet with you and get to know you on a personal level. They then learn more about the members goals, how their body moves, and work on developing a 30-day plan to get started. Every three to six weeks the members will meet back with their coach to catch up.
“It's an investment in yourself because you’re going to pay now or later,” Senobe said of having a fitness coach. Anytime Fitness has four coaches at its Beloit location including Senobe.
She adds that everyone is intimidated at first, but everyone starts somewhere, even regular gym goers who are now bodybuilders. Senobe encourages people to shop around to find a gym that suits their needs before picking one.
“You need to find a place you're comfortable with and what sets the gym apart is the staff and being comfortable with those around you,” she said.