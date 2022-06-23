CHICAGO—Batches of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in seven Illinois counties this year, so the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding the public to take precautions by applying insect repellent especially at night and in the early morning.
While no human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois so far this year, there were 64 human cases and five deaths attributed to the disease in Illinois last year.
“West Nile virus is a serious illness, and we want to remind everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites at this time of year when so many of us are spending more time outdoors,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “The most important things we can do are to wear insect repellent if we are spending time outside and eliminate standing water where mosquitos breed around our homes. These precautions are especially important for those with weakened immune systems”
The first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois in 2022 were reported on May 24 in Roselle in DuPage County. Since then, six more counties—Cook, Will, Logan, Edgar, Macoupin and Washington—have reported batches of mosquitos that tested positive for West Nile virus. Updates on where cases have been reported can be found on the IDPH West Nile Virus Surveillance page.
No batches of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Winnebago, Boone, Ogle or Stephenson County thus far this year.
In 2021, the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile were collected on June 9 in Skokie. Last year, 48 counties in Illinois reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird, horse, and /or human case.
Monitoring for West Nile virus in Illinois includes laboratory tests for mosquito batches, dead crows, blue jays, robins and other perching birds, as well as testing sick horses and humans with West Nile virus-like symptoms. People who see a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird should contact their local health department, which will determine if the bird will be picked up for testing.
West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a Culex pipiens mosquito, commonly called a house mosquito, that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches.
IDPH encourages the public to Fight the Bite by making sure windows and doors have tight-fitting screens that are not damaged.
Also, residents should reduce breeding areas for mosquitoes, which include areas where water can pool, such as in bird baths, old tires, flower pots and other containers.
People also should wear long sleeves and long pants and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions.