Michelle Taylor, an instructor at the Stateline Family YMCA - Roscoe branch, leads members of the Pedaling for Parkinson's cycling class during a session on Monday. The class helps those with Parkinson's disease gain strength and ease symptoms of their disease.
ROSCOE -- Chris Christiansen has been part of her stationary cycling class at the Stateline Family YMCA-Roscoe Branch for about 10 years.
"It's a good way to get some exercise and I've made some good friends here," she said on Monday as she was about to start her cycling class.
What sets this class apart from other cycling classes is the participants have Parkinson's disease, and the Pedaling for Parkinson's class helps the participants in a variety of ways.
A study conducted at the Cleveland Clinic indicated pedaling on a stationary bicycle for about 40 minutes can help slow the progress of Parkinson's disease and reduce symptoms by up to 35%.
Christiansen, who lives in Clinton, Wisconsin, was among other members of the Pedaling for Parkinson's class who were honored during a Tulips and Tea event Monday. During the event, class members received certificates noting how many miles they have pedaled in the past year, as well as other accomplishments.
Christiansen received a certificate for attending the most classes - 132 - in 2022.
Risa Weisensel, Christiansen's daughter, said her mother is dedicated, attending classes three days a week.
"I think this is a great class, and it has proven results," she said.
Mike Bukowski of Roscoe, Illinois, has been coming to the Pedaling for Parkinson's class since November.
"My legs are a lot stronger and it has increased my stamina," Bukowski said.
He said he learned about the classes while he was exercising at the YMCA and saw advertisements for the classes. He then signed up for the Spin-a-Thon fundraiser for the Pedaling for Parkinson's class and he decided he might try it out to see if it could help his Parkinson's disease symptoms.
As he continued the classes, he noticed his endurance and strength increased.
"I can do 15 miles in 40 minutes now," he said.
Michelle Taylor has been an instructor for the Pedaling for Parkinson's class for about 10 years. She is one of the instructors who lead the class from 11:15 - 11:45 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. She said there are six to 10 members participating in each class. Some are very dedicated, and others join the class to support others.
During the Tulips and Tea event, which is held each April in honor of Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month, class members spent a few moments to bid farewell to some friends.
Erin Scott, another instructor for the Pedaling for Parkinson's class, said there have been five current and past class members who passed away in the past year. Memories of the departed class members were shared during a memorial portion of the program.
The event ended as class members and instructors enjoyed som tea, snacks and some members went home with tulips donated by Nyries Flower Shop in South Beloit.