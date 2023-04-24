Pedaling for Parkinson's
Michelle Taylor, an instructor at the Stateline Family YMCA - Roscoe branch, leads members of the Pedaling for Parkinson's cycling class during a session on Monday. The class helps those with Parkinson's disease gain strength and ease symptoms of their disease.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

ROSCOE -- Chris Christiansen has been part of her stationary cycling class at the Stateline Family YMCA-Roscoe Branch for about 10 years.

"It's a good way to get some exercise and I've made some good friends here," she said on Monday as she was about to start her cycling class.