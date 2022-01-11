ROSCOE—Bootcamp Academy Roscoe, 5544 Elevator Road, has not only quadrupled its size, but quadrupled its ability to whip more people into shape through accountability and a diet and exercise plan tailored for each athlete and superstar-in-progress.
“We are trying to make your day-to-day activities easier, whether playing with kids or doing your job,” said owner Mike Anthony. “We help people feel good when they look in the mirror and live a lifestyle they enjoy.”
Bootcamp moved from 5486 Elevator Road next to Dairy Queen to its new location on Jan. 3.
Anthony and General Manager Shane Lawson said the business first opened in October of 2019.
It offers regular adult group classes, sports performance training, nutritional guidance, one-on-one personal training and more. Its group classes are bootcamp-style with lots of high-intensity interval training, tabata and functional fitness. It’s open from 5 a.m.—10 p.m.
Six coaches include Anthony, Laswon and Erin Baylor.
The gym works with clients who are at the beginner level to the most advanced. Although there are Olympic lifts to squats, bench presses, dead lifting to core and mobility work, moves can all be adjusted to an individual’s fitness level. The program revolves around generalized strength and conditioning and no two workouts are the same.
Unlike gyms where people wander in and figure out what to do, Bootcamp Academy has a tailor-made fitness plan for each person.
“There is absolutely nothing the individual has to think of. They come and do the workout the coach leads,” Anthony said.
Each person will get a customized workout and nutrition plan based on their goals. It can be stringent for more fast results or slower to help someone adjust to fitness and maintain results.
Coaches aren’t afraid to be honest about what is needed, or how long it will take for someone to reach goals. Bootcamp Academy also has an array of nutritional products to help those who might not have time to get in all the necessary colorful vegetables or protein or other nutrients in their diet.
Trainers can view an individual’s heart rate on screens to keep close tabs on them. Trainers aren’t afraid to encourage those who might be lagging. If someone doesn’t show up for three days, an accountability coach will be calling.
“We are the real deal,” Lawson said.
“We aren’t afraid to call you out,” Anthony said.
Lawson was a strength coach for the Blackhawks and Ice Hogs hockey teams for nine years. He resigned to take what he learned from the professionals to the masses. Originally from Marengo, Illinois, Lawson once weighed 282 pounds. He shed around 100 of those pounds and kept them off, spurring his interest in the fitness industry.
He said he loves to watch confidence grow.
“Once they get that self-confidence, their lives change,” Lawson said.
Anthony got into the fitness industry In 2008 after he was done with basic training with the U.S. Army. He is currently in the US. Army Reserves.
“I went through basic training and saw what the body is capable of training if you aren’t allowed to quit,” he said.
Anthony said he wanted to take his passion for fitness and helping people into the normal population so they could do things they didn’t think they could do.
“It might not always be easy, but it can be achieved,” Anthony said.
Anthony said he was always small, and had challenges gaining weight or muscle.
“When I would compete in wrestling I barely made weight class,” he said. “I had to weigh in with rocks in my pockets. I had to figure out what works for me and a regiment which helped with wrestling.”
Lawson often works with all levels and ages of athletes. Because kids are too young for sports specific training, he works to round them out and make them bigger, faster and stronger.
“But number one is confidence,” Lawson added.
Anthony finds many of his clients are moms trying to carve out some time for fitness in their lives. They are learning to prioritize health to be around to help their family.
Other members are of all ages and backgrounds.
“We’ve had members who lost 100 pounds who couldn’t do a situp. Now they enter 5ks and 10Ks and help the newbies,” Anthony said.
“Movement is the key to life,” Lawson said.