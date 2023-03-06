Rita Key
Buy Now

Rita Key launched Rock County Restorations, a non-profit at Suite B, 2021 Shopiere Road. It is currently offering substance abuse recovery meetings for women. The goal is to open a residential facility for women in 2024.

 Hillary Gavan/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — “I cried out one day, and He met me right there.”

That’s how Rita Key, founder of Rock County Restorations, explained how she overcame a substance addiction in her 40s. It had been a dark time for her, having lost her husband to cancer and relocating for work in another state.