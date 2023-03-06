BELOIT — “I cried out one day, and He met me right there.”
That’s how Rita Key, founder of Rock County Restorations, explained how she overcame a substance addiction in her 40s. It had been a dark time for her, having lost her husband to cancer and relocating for work in another state.
After a dark chapter in her life, Key said she quit her substance of choice cold turkey, began building up a group of supportive non-using friends and deepened her relationship with God.
“After 48 hours, I could feel a great change in my attitude and thought process. Prayer was a big part of it,” she said. “Cravings ceased, and new people were coming into my life.”
Key, the founder of the Rock County Womens’ Expo, said she has felt called to help other women with substance abuse for years as she witnessed a couple family members pass away from addiction.
Today, Key runs her own business as a relocation specialist and works part of the year as the bell office coordinator for the Salvation Army. She has a degree in nonprofit management and organizational communication.
Rock County Restorations’ goal is to fundraise, expand its non-residential services, and secure a facility to house women for long-term residential recovery and transitional living services in 2024. Key is hoping residential services will provide a foundation of social support and life skills to set up those in recovery for long-term success in a time when opioid abuse is on the rise.
The new non-profit at Suite B, 2021 Shopiere Road, held an open house on Thursday to introduce the community to its current offerings, fundraising initiatives and future plans. In an interview on Sunday, founder Key shared her plans for a residential facility to serve women at no cost, and at a sliding fee scale when they obtain employment, in Rock County and the Stateline Area. Fees could be waived for women who must pay legal fees or medical bills.
The center began offering a 12-step Christian recovery group in February every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Current programming is being supported by grant funding and church support. The space, decorated by Chandra Cole, is designed to be cozy and upbeat, with plenty of breakout spaces to allow for private conversations.
The Restore program used for meetings was written by Lee Myers and Keith Overturf. While Jesus is central to the program, Key said women of any spiritual beliefs are welcome. She’s found those seeking help to be open to the faith-based approach as they often have never been near a church and know little about Christ.
As growing numbers of women attend meetings, Key is planning to train teachers/coaches in the six-to-nine-month Genesis program, which will be the core curriculum for the women who will stay at the residential facility. She’s hoping to find coaches with experience as peer support specialists or who have overcome alcohol and other drug addiction to help as well as spiritual mentors.
The residential facility with the Genesis program would have four to five beds and six staff members. The goal is to have a safe, small and nurturing environment for women which incorporates outreach and joint events with their families. Because women will eventually leave the residential facility, it’s critical both the woman in recovery and her support system have the necessary tools to support a new life of sobriety.
“We will work with families as a unit,” Key said.
After the initial 30 days of time to detox and acclimate, women would be required to either work or volunteer in order to gain self-esteem and social skills that may have been stifled during their addiction.
Currently, Rock County Restorations is conducting presentations for civic clubs throughout Rock County focusing on how addiction is formed, warning signs, trends and ways the community can fight the epidemic. Many sponsors have stepped up to provide lunch/dinner for “Lunch and Learn” or “Power Hour” events.
“One of the new things we want to incorporate is education for parents sharing the trends, and accessibility to drugs along with the warning signs of use and the legal drugs that are trending,” Key said.
To drum up funds, a family-friendly bowling fundraiser is being planned. Key also hopes to give more presentations to groups and churches as well as find some volunteers to raise funds at Scoopy Nights at Culver’s or by helping run concessions at Sky Carp games.
Rock County Restorations is also in need of executive board members, advisory board members and committee members. Volunteers can be used for as little as one hour for office or computer help, social media or assistance with group facilitation or providing rides to meetings.
Those who want more information can visit RockCoRestorations.org or email ed@RockCoRestorations.org. Donations can be mailed to Rock County Restorations, PO Box 692, Beloit WI 53512.