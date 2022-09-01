ROCK COUNTY—During her high school years, Milton resident Patty Slatter could not name the feelings inside of her.
She was struggling with her feeling at a young age, but she never knew anyone who had thoughts of taking their own lives.
“That was back in the 90s and nobody really talked about suicide or depression. I just couldn’t name what I was feeling,” Slatter recalled.
Slatter is among thousands in the nation who have attempted suicide or thought of harming themselves. During September, which is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, local officials want people to know help is nearby.
Tony Farrell Sr. is the volunteer executive director of the Rock County Suicide Prevention Network and is encouraging all resident to know the suicide risk signs and symptoms. These include: suicidal thoughts or threats; researching methods for suicide; giving away belongings; excessive or increased substance use; feeling of purposelessness and/or hopelessness; anxiety, agitation or insomnia; feeling trapped; withdrawing from friends and family; anger, rage or revenge seeking; reckless and risk taking behavior; and mood changes.
For individuals who are thinking of harming themselves or if you know someone who considering suicide, please call 988, which is the new national suicide hotline that went into effect July 16.
This three digit code will take callers directly to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
Individuals can also text or chat 988 to be connected to trained counselors.
“When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network,” Farrell said in a letter to media on Suicide Prevention Month. “These trained counselors will listen, understand how their problems are affecting them, provide support, and connect them to resources if necessary.”
According to 988lifeline.org, suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people and each year more people die by suicide than in car accidents in the U.S. Since the Suicide Lifeline’s inception in 2005, there have been 23,044,100 calls from 2005 to 2021, according to the 988 Lifeline. The previous Lifeline number was 800-273-8255 and will remain available.
In 2021, there were 514 calls from Rock County to the lifeline number. From January to July 2022, there were 388 calls in Rock County. This past July, when the new 988 number became available, there was 66 calls from Rock County, according to Shelly Missal, program manager of Wisconsin Lifeline.
“Please reach out to someone who has lost a loved one to suicide,” Farrell said. “In order for them to move forward with their healing process, they need our help and compassion. I would like to thank all the Rock County organizations who work so hard to help prevent these terrible tragedies. One tragedy is one too many.”
Farrell starting volunteering in this field about 52 years ago when he was in the military. He was assigned to work with a group of soldiers who had just returned from Vietnam and were struggling emotionally. When he returned home to Rock County, he volunteered at schools and became part of a Rock County mentor program that helps underprivileged children.
“There are many factors as to why a person would lose hope to the point that they wouldn’t want to live,” Farrell said. “No two people are the same. I also tell people to watch if something doesn’t seem to be right, it probably isn’t, and certainly take action and help the person get therapy or call using the Rock County Crisis Intervention Services or dial 988.”
Naming the feeling
Eventually, Slatter was diagnosed with depression, but it wasn’t until she was in college that she went through a traumatic experience, causing everything to come to a head.
“I then fell victim to a rape and that exacerbated my feeling,” Slatter said. “I was in college and I dropped out of college and went to work in retail.”
Slatter thoroughly enjoyed her work and felt like she was good at it, but would then go home to an empty apartment. Her depression was still there. After about a year she attempted suicide for the first time.
She has now survived 12 suicide attempts and been hospitalized around 50 times in the span of 20 years. For years she was in and out of hospitals trying to find the right medication for herself.
“Nothing really started to change until I wanted to change,” she said. “I stepped into a DBT program (dialectical behavior therapy) and started going to church. Faith was a big part of me wanting to change. I had a counselor teaching me some skills in this DBT therapy.”
She started volunteering with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Rock County and received the diagnosis of POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) as well as Lupus and fibromyalgia.
“It made me realize that I needed to change,” she said. “Nine years ago it helped me shift my focus. Then someone wanted to hear my story, but I don’t feel like it’s a story. This is my life. I call it my life experience. It really empowered me and people wanted to hear about my recovery.”
Slatter is now very involved with NAMI and has spoken publicly about her recovery experience many times.
“People ask me what makes a difference and it’s reaching out and volunteering, that makes a difference,” she said. “ I surrounded myself with good friends. I still struggle, I recently lost my dog who helped me with my physical ailments. I have utilized the 988 number probably four times in the last six days. Right now it’s one moment at a time because life is hard.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, call or text 988. The Rock County Crisis Intervention team is also available 24/7 at 608-757-5025 or 608-757-2244.