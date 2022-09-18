BELOIT—Although cases of influenza have been fairly low in the last few years, public health officials are encouraging people to not pass on a flu shot this year.
September and October are key months to get a flu shot and prepare for the influenza season.
Ann Weirich, public health nurse with the Rock County Health Department, said now is a good time to get a flu shot since it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to help the body build up its immunity to the flu virus.
Influenza cases have been down in the last two years.
“There was a large dip in the number of cases in 2020, most likely due to pandemic precautions. People were staying home, wearing masks in public and washing their hands more frequently,” she said. “Flu cases went up a little in 2021, but they still were not at pre-pandemic levels.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), out of 818,939 cases tested, only 1,675 were positive for influenza in the 2020-21 flu season (about 0.2%). The CDC data indicated in the previous three flu seasons, flu case testing ranged from 26% to 30% positive.
Weirich said the flu vaccine currently is available through the Rock County Health Department, as well as through local pharmacies and medical clinics. This year’s vaccine is a quadravalent, which protects against four strains of influenza. This year’s vaccine was developed to protect against influenza A, a subtype of influenza A, influenza B and a subtype of influenza B.
The CDC recommends flu shots for everyone age 6 months and older. The flu vaccine is highly recommended for those age 65 and older and for children of grade school age, as well as those who are immune compromised.
The Beloit Senior Fair will be held Oct. 4, which has been a prime event for local senior citizens to get their influenza vaccinations. The Senior Fair will be held from 9 a.m.—1 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center. The event also will feature health screenings, expired medication disposal, hearing testing and more.
Weirich recommends getting a flu shot in September or October. Flu cases have been known to peak in the mid-fall or early winter. The CDC reported last year flu cases were reported in the United States between October and June.
“It is in the mid-fall and early winter when people are indoors more,” Weirich said, noting that when people are inside with other people for a majority of the day, viruses spread more easily.
Another vaccination to consider is the new Bivalent vaccine, which is for COVID-19. The Bivalent vaccine contains the traditional COVID-19 protection along with protection from the Omicron COVID-19 variant. Those who need a COVID-19 booster shot are recommended to receive the Bivalent vaccine.
Weirich also recommends people continue health practices that have been practiced to prevent the spread of any virus, including frequent washing of hands, covering you mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and staying home when you fill ill.