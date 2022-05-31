The Rock County Health Department started offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to children ages 5-11 starting on Tuesday.
“The FDA authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine booster for the age groups of 5-11 on May 17,” said Jessica Turner, Rock County Health Department Communications Specialist. “The CDC then later gave its recommendation that it's safe on May 18.”
“The next step was for Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services to give the OK, once the CDC updated its clinical guidance on May 23,” Turner noted. “The health department and state clinics had to wait to offer the booster, until the DHS updated their clinical guidance, which wasn’t until May 27.”
Every clinic in Wisconsin is authorized to offer the Pfizer booster to children age 5 to 11, Turner said.
The Rock County Health Department is offering the booster doses in two locations. The first is at Rock County Public Health Department COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at 3328 U.S. Highway 51 North, Janesville. The clinic hours are 3 - 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. For information, call 608-757-5440.
The other location is the DHS Community-Based COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at 1900 Center Ave., Janesville. Clinic hours are 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday. For further information call 844-684-1064.
Walk-ins are welcome at both locations.
The health department is not the only place in Rock County where children can receive booster shots.
The Beloit Area Community Health Center offers the Pfizer booster shot for children age 5 to 11 as well as those age 12 and older, said Danica Keeton, Beloit Area Community Health Center Director of Development and Community Relations. COVID-19 vaccinations are offered 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
People can call 608-361-0311 to schedule an appointment.
Beloit Area Community Health Center is located at 74 Eclipse Center, Beloit.
“If you are hesitant to get the COVID vaccine, take time and do your research from trusted sites like the CDC or FDA, and remember, you may still get COVID with the vaccine, but you are protecting your neighbors,” said Angelique Ayer, Specialized Services Coordinator at the Beloit Area Community Health Center.
The Beloit Health System will soon be offering the booster shots for children in this age group.
“The Beloit Health System will receive the Pfizer vaccine, for ages 5-11, on Friday at our vaccine clinic,” said Sharon Cox. Beloit Health System Vice President. “Parents can make appointments by calling 608-364-5663 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.”
Beloit Health System Vaccine Clinic is at 1905 East Huebbe Pkwy.
“The Mercy Health System is currently not offering child vaccines,” noted Therese Michels, Mercy Health Media Relations Specialist. “Most of our patients go to their primary doctor for vaccines and boosters, so we do not offer them at a hospital level.”
There are two major meetings coming up that might potentially expand vaccinations even more.
On June 14 the FDA is meeting to consider if Moderna's vaccine can be offered to children ages 6-17, Turner said. On June 15, the FDA is meeting to see if Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can be expanded to 6 month-olds and up.