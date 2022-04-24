Cases of COVID-19 have been slowly rising in Illinois with four Illinois counties rated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as having a Medium Community Level: DuPage, Champaign, McLean and Piatt.
For the week ending on April 1 in Illinois, there had been 8,426 new cases; 10,786 on April 8; 14,049 new cases on April 15; and 19,551 new cases on April 22, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
“While hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 remain stable at this time, we are seeing a slow increase in cases in many areas of the state,” said Acting IDPH Director Amaal Tokars. “This is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and remain up to date on our vaccination status. This is especially important for those who are at higher risk for serious outcomes.”
The State of Illinois remains positioned to respond in the event of a new COVID-19 surge. The state stockpile of COVID-19 tests has been replenished, with more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand, and a half a million more on the way. Hospitals, schools, and long term care facilities have been urged to take steps to increase their current testing capacity.
The state is also supporting pharmacies and healthcare providers in efforts to increase their inventories of the various FDA-authorized treatments in case of another surge. IDPH is advising providers to assess their patients quickly, within five days of the onset of symptoms, after a COVID-19 diagnosis to determine if they are eligible for treatment.
IDPH is also reminding the public about the recent guidance from the CDC that authorized a second booster dose for certain segments of the population at least four months after the first booster dose. This includes adults over 50 years of age, and people who are immunocompromised—those with a poor ability to fight infections—over 12 years old.
As of Friday, the most recent data as of press time, IDPH reported 19,551 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 58 deaths since April 15, 2022.
Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 68% of Illinois’ total population are fully vaccinated, and almost 51% of the vaccinated population have received a booster shot, according to data from the CDC.
As of April 20, the latest data available, there were 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Rock County which was an increase over the previous week’s daily numbers although numbers overall have remained mostly stable for the past two months. The total number of cases since the pandemic began reached 37,108 and the total amount of confirmed deaths reached 347, according to Rock County Public Health Department data.
There were 83.25 new cases per 100,000 people in Rock County, and there were four people hospitalized in Rock County as of April 19. There were 65.6% of eligible people in Rock County who completed the vaccine series.
As of Friday, the latest available data as of press time, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 895. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 2 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 7.2%, which has been increasing since mid March.
There is 61% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series and 33.9% of the population has received a booster.
On April 19, in Wisconsin, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 174 patients. Of the hospitalized COVID patients, 11.3% were on ventilators. Although the number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 has continued to drop, 86.6% of the state’s hospital beds and 84.7 % of its ICU beds are in use.