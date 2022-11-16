A sign stands outside Seattle Children’s Hospital on March 18, 2020, in Seattle. Children’s hospitals in parts of the country are seeing a distressing surge in RSV, a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies.
FILE—This 1981 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows an electron micrograph of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV. New research announced by Pfizer on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, showed vaccinating pregnant women helped protect their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus that fills hospitals with wheezing babies each fall.
Uncredited - hogp, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. The U.S. flu season is off to an unusually fast start, adding to a 2022 autumn mix of viruses that have been filling hospitals and doctor waiting rooms. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
BELOIT—Health officials in Rock County are cautioning residents to get immunized and take precautions as hospitalizations and emergency room visits by patients with respiratory illnesses are on the rise.
The Rock County Health Department is reporting a 35% increase in hospitalized patients with respiratory illness over the past four weeks. These patients include those suffering from influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a news release from the health department states.
Heath officials add that this recent surge is having a significant impact on young children.
Dr. Christopher Wistrom, an emergency medicine specialist at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, said the Janesville hospital has seen a lot of RSV cases, particularly among children, in the last few weeks.
He said in the past, Mercyhealth has been able to rely on UW Hospital in Madison and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee when there is a surge in pediatric hospitalization, but their pediatric beds are full.
“We’ve had to make adjustments to make room for more pediatric patients,” Wistrom said.
Andy Sanford, director of nursing at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville, said RSV cases are the largest group of patients and the most serious cases that have been appearing at St. Mary’s Hospital. He said there has been an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations with both adult and pediatric RSV patients. RVS symptoms are similar to cold symptoms, which can include runny nose, cough, wheezing and fever.
Both Sanford and Wistrom said both hospitals are still admitting COVID-19 patients for in-patient care, but the case numbers are much lower than last year.
Another concern that the recent surge in respiratory illness has presented has been that some patients contract more than one virus. Wistrom said some patients may have both COVID-19 and RSV, or another may have the flu and RSV.
He said the flu season has struck the area early as well, with cases cropping up in late October. With both flu and RSV cases appearing earlier than normal this year, he wonders what the next few months will bring.
“We haven’t even hit the peak of any of these seasons,” Wistrom said. “What will it look like in January?”
Local hospitals are seeing some influenza cases showing up in emergency rooms, but no flu patients have been admitted to area hospitals as of yet, according to local hospital officials. Still flu cases have had an early start this year and people are being urged to take prevention measures to stay healthy.
Sanford recommends people get a flu shot, stay home if they are sick so they don’t transmit the virus and wear a mask if they are going to be in a crowded environment.
Rock County hospitals usually are busiest through the fall and winter months due to seasonal illnesses, including respiratory illnesses. Though COVID-19 hospitalizations have been lower than in the last two years, recent increases in other respiratory illness activity, such as the flu and RSV, are causing health officials to ask residents to take steps in disease prevention.
The Rock County Health Department also urges people to get a bivalent COVID-19 booster shot. This shot is updated to address the Omicron variant of the virus. The booster is available to everyone age 5 and older.