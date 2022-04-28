BELOIT—The mission of the Beloit Senior Center is to strive to fulfill the diverse interests and needs of mature adults, enrich their quality of life, maintain their independence and offer educational and volunteer opportunities.
And part of those diverse interests are the games people play.
For instance, there’s the guys who come in every day at 7:30 a.m. with their cue sticks in hand ready to tackle another game of 8 ball.
Of course, first they fill coffee mugs and to take away a carafe of Joe with them as they head up to the second floor of Grinnell Hall Senior Center.
The pool players include Bob Norder, Leonard Larsen and James L. Meyer. More often than not, that also includes Bernie Nova, but he chose to be “a snowbird” this winter, his colleagues said.
So that leaves Norder, 92, Larsen, 78 and Meyer, 90, to juggle threesomes as they chalk up their cue sticks.
It’s two against one, they explain, then they change partners after each game.
Norder said he started playing pool for a good reason: “I didn’t want to become a couch potato.”
Norder hones his skills at more than one venue.
Besides shooting at Grinnell, he also is a league player and plays at the Hog Cabin and the Carom Room in Beloit, as well as in tournaments.
Larsen said he played the game in his teens, but just started playing at the senior center this year.
“Grinnell Hall is a pretty nice place for retired folks,” he said.
“(Oops), I put the wrong ball in the pocket,” Larsen said as the game got underway. “Now I have to put it on the spot on the table.”
But then, it’s all in the game.
Meyer, who taught pool playing, shows his expertise as he pockets one ball after another.
“Jim is a good player,” the other two agree.
Even so, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.
“I just lost,” said Norder as he accidentally shot the 8 ball in a pocket prematurely.
The senior center also offers other games every weekday afternoon.
Every Monday afternoon is “Game Day” and participants pick what they want to play.
Designated games include cards such as: Bridge and Cribbage on Tuesdays, Mahjong on Wednesdays and Euchre on Thursdays. On Fridays, they play Mexican Train Dominoes. Live Bingo is played on Wednesdays and remote Bingo on Thursdays.
On a recent Monday, eight participants gathered to play cards. They chose 5 Crowns and divided up into two tables of four players each.
“It’s a fun game; lowest score wins,” one player said.
At one table, sat Sandra Johnson, Sonya Barnes, Bill Tierney and Bob Norder. Norder also had played pool that morning. He said his favorite card game is Euchre.
Johnson said she likes to come to the center and play cards for the fellowship of it.
“I don’t care if I win or lose,” Johnson said, as she looked at the hand dealt her with 5 Crowns getting started.
“Oh, I care!” quipped Barnes.
“But we let her play anyway,” Johnson retorted.
Becky Lilley, Grinnell Hall Administrative Assistant, said the center provides an inviting environment for seniors.
“I think it’s a comfortable zone for senior citizens to come to. It’s a good place to be with friends,” she said.