Beloit Health System officials break ground for the new NorthPointe Birth Center on Tuesday morning. The center will provide a home-birth experience for families while also providing experienced staff and a safe environment.
ROSCOE—Beloit Health System wants to provide women with a natural home-birth experience while also providing a safe atmosphere with experienced personnel nearby if needed.
On Tuesday, Beloit Health System officials held a ground-breaking ceremony for a new free-standing birth center which will be built on the NorthPointe Health and Wellness campus at 5605 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe. The center will be build to the north of the NorthPointe Health and Wellness Center and will have a view of the pond and prairie on the campus.
Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett said the new birth center will be the only facility of its kind in the region. It will offer a home-like environment, including bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen and other amenities. It will be staffed by certified midwives who will assist new mothers with their natural childbirth experience.
“We are proud to bring this higher level of care to the NorthPointe Campus to serve our patients in the region,” McKevett said. “This is a unique service that is not currently provided in southern Wisconsin or northern Illinois. The center will focus on the entire family experience.”
Home births increased from about 38,000 in 2019 to about 45,000 in 2020, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sharon Cox, Beloit Health System vice president and chief nursing officer, said the rising trend in home births caused Beloit Health System officials to study the idea of providing a home birth environment for patients. Cox and others made site visits to family-centered birth facilities in Bloomington and Burr Ridge, Illinois.
“It’s been an amazing journey,” Cox said of the research and planning that went into the project.
Dr. Binn Jatta, and obstetrics/gynecology specialist, will be the medical director for the new center.
The center will have two certified nurse midwives and two registered nurses as well as registration and ancillary staff. When the center initially opens, the staff will work on an on-call basis.
Jatta said the facility will be for low-risk pregnancies.
McKevett said Beloit Health System broke ground on the NorthPointe Health and Wellness center in 2006 with the idea of offering unique services to the people of the Stateline Area. He said the new birth center continues that trend.
“We’re excited to work to provide new and better services,” he said.
Klobucar Construction based in Beloit is the contractor for the center and EUA Architects based in Milwaukee is the architect firm for the project.
The center is expected to be complete sometime in 2023.
The NorthPointe campus also includes a fitness facility, medical clinic and an ambulatory surgery center.