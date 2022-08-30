ROSCOE—Beloit Health System wants to provide women with a natural home-birth experience while also providing a safe atmosphere with experienced personnel nearby if needed.

On Tuesday, Beloit Health System officials held a ground-breaking ceremony for a new free-standing birth center which will be built on the NorthPointe Health and Wellness campus at 5605 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe. The center will be build to the north of the NorthPointe Health and Wellness Center and will have a view of the pond and prairie on the campus.