SOUTH BELOIT—Looking for something healthy to do this weekend? Want to test out snowshoes before purchasing a pair?
Nature at the Confluence (NATC) has a free event this weekend called Winter Dazzle Day scheduled for 1—3 p.m. on Sunday.
“It’s a free event celebrating everything winter,” said Nature at the Confluence Executive Director Therese Oldenburg.
There will be outdoor hikes as well as snowshoes and poles for people to try using.
“Even if we don’t have snow, people can try them on the grass to see what it feels like to walk in them,” Oldenburg said.
Guests, including the kids, also can try their skills at making pine cone bird feeders. The cones get rolled in a nut-based butter and covered in bird seed. Meanwhile, the outdoor fire will be going and people are invited to roast marshmallows.
According to the National Weather Service, it will be mostly sunny but chilly Sunday, with a high near 17 degrees. Although it will be a bit brisk, Oldenburg said it should be a good time with decent weather.
Oldenburg said people can also pick up a brochure on 815 Outside’s Choose Your Own Winter Adventure challenge for the winter of 2021-2022. This year’s challenge started Dec. 1, 2021 and will run until Feb. 28, 2022. The Choose Your Own Winter Adventure activities are grouped into one of seven lists: caring for nature, winter sports, explore, outdoor activities, get creative, community and activities for kids. People can complete the activities for the chance to win a variety of prizes. For more information people can visit https://815outside.com or pick up some information at NATC.
Oldenburg noted there are eight or nine activities which could be checked off the list when visiting the event on Sunday. People can walk the prairie trail at NATC, take a winter photo safari or photograph a stream in the winter.
NATC also will be offering a Nature Kids Winter Storytelling & Adventure featuring “The Mitten” for ages 4-7 on Jan. 8 from 10:30—11:45 a.m. The cost for that event is $5, and advance registration is required as space is limited. For more information people can visit https://natureattheconfluence.com.
Oldenburg will be reading the beautifully illustrated “The Mitten,” a Jan Brett version of a Ukrainian folktale about woodland animals. After story time, there will be indoor and outdoor activities. Children will get to select their own Beanie Baby to adopt and they will head outdoors for a winter hike with their new stuffed friends.
“It was my favorite story when my kids were young. It’s about a little boy who loses his mitten in the woods. An animal finds it and crawls inside, and more crawl inside. The mitten keeps stretching, even with a bear inside,” Oldenburg said.
Oldenburg said she has a long list of activities in the works for 2022. She plans to bring back the drum circle and many other activities.
Nature at the Confluence, at 306 Dickop St., South Beloit, is located on about 80 acres surrounded by the Rock River, Turtle Creek and Kelly Creek. The campus offers a 5-acre prairie restoration, trails, learning gardens, pollinator gardens and programs are held throughout the year