ELKHORN—A suspected case of monkeypox has been found in a resident of Walworth County, according to the Walworth County website.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) identified the first confirmed case of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, in Walworth County on Friday.
The patient is currently isolating and the risk remains low for the general public, the release on the county website stated. Department of Health Services, federal, state, and local partners are working closely together to investigate and monitor the current monkeypox outbreak.
“The number of monkeypox cases continues to rise in the U.S., so it is not surprising that monkeypox has been detected in Walworth County,” said Health and Human Services Director Carlo Nevicosi. “While it is possible that additional cases may be found among Walworth County residents, we want to assure the public that this disease does not spread easily from person to person and the risk of widespread transmission remains low. We urge all of our health care providers to remain alert to patients with compatible rashes and encourage them to test for monkeypox.”
Prior to the Walworth County case, six monkeypox cases had been identified in Wisconsin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There have been 605 cases identified in 34 states in the United States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
The monkeypox virus is rare but has potential for causing serious illness. Symptoms can include n unexplained rash and skin lesions. Other early symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes. Recently identified cases have developed skin lesions in the genital, groin, and anal regions that might be confused with rashes caused by common diseases such as herpes and syphilis.
Most people with monkeypox recover in two to four weeks without needing treatment. However, vaccinations and antiviral medications can be used to prevent and treat monkeypox. People who had known exposure to someone with monkeypox should talk with a doctor or nurse to learn if they are eligible to receive a vaccine. This includes people who were specifically identified as someone who had close or intimate in-person contact with someone with the characteristic monkeypox rash or someone with a probable or confirmed monkeypox diagnosis.
The virus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, sustained skin-to-skin contact, and contact with items that have been contaminated with the fluids or sores of a person with monkeypox.
For free, confidential support finding health care and community resources near you, dial 211 or 877-947-2211, or text your ZIP code to 898-211. Find resources online at 211Wisconsin.org.